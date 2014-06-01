Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 24, 2020, 12:57:27 AM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What do the dozy bulls make of this
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: What do the dozy bulls make of this (Read 64 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 323
What do the dozy bulls make of this
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:45 PM »
A poem for BUMCAT & TOWZ and the Bulldozer Brigade.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUGmeOe1zkU
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
dropthebomb
Offline
Posts: 105
Re: What do the dozy bulls make of this
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:51 PM »
That Rothschilds comment will go down well with towz
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 668
Once in every lifetime
Re: What do the dozy bulls make of this
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:38 PM »
Good lad is Chris.
Shared a few stages with him.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 396
Re: What do the dozy bulls make of this
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:02 PM »
I preferred it when he ran on the pitch at Wembley with 'Save Redcar Baths' written on his arse
Seems to have gotten very pretentious since then and a bit confused
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...