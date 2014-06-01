Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 24, 2020, 12:57:27 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: What do the dozy bulls make of this  (Read 64 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 323



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 PM »
A poem for BUMCAT & TOWZ and the Bulldozer Brigade.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUGmeOe1zkU

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
dropthebomb
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:34:51 PM »
That Rothschilds comment will go down well with towz  klins
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 668


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 PM »
Good lad is Chris.

Shared a few stages with him.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 396


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 PM »
I preferred it when he ran on the pitch at Wembley with 'Save Redcar Baths' written on his arse

Seems to have gotten very pretentious since then and a bit confused
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 