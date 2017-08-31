Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 24, 2020, 09:29:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A hobby for Matty  (Read 307 times)
dropthebomb
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:33:14 PM »
616 days online here has clearly taken its toll on his simple mind, as too constantly being goaded and wound-up by the likes of Oldfield, Clem and sockets. He's in need of something more fulfilling and worthwhile in his life as posting laughing Alf Garnett faces might look fun, but simply exposes his fragility and deep-rooted insecurities.

What hobby would you recommend he take up as a much-needed break from this place?
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 403


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 PM »
I reckon he should just post under some other usernames 
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 734



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 PM »
Paying charity donations.  monkey
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 792


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 PM »
THAT SEWING BEE ON BBC MIGHT INTEREST HIM mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 322



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:38:35 PM »
I don't wind him/her up.

I just want him/her.

To do things.

To me.

x.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
dropthebomb
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:40:36 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:38:16 PM
THAT SEWING BEE ON BBC MIGHT INTEREST HIM mcl

Requires a degree of skill though. Keep it simple. Don't want him stressing out over cotton thread.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 41 926


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 PM »
Dropthebomb login has come out of retirement. Clearly a code red situation  monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 41 926


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 PM »
Who remembers Schellenburg??  oleary mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 403


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:55:43 PM »
How could I forget?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 41 926


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 PM »
** Rumbled**
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 556

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:59:44 AM »
HE'S EVEN GOT HIS VERY OWN SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES  👍😂😂😂👍

THEM BROWN FURRY TONGUES LOOK AWFUL  🙄👎🤔
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 332


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:19:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:59:44 AM
HE'S EVEN GOT HIS VERY OWN SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES  👍😂😂😂👍

THEM BROWN FURRY TONGUES LOOK AWFUL  🙄👎🤔




Hes got the last one covered alright - to ZERO  :alf:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 015


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:08:30 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:54:57 PM
Who remembers Schellenburg??  oleary mcl

Bobup probably does.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 790



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:53:28 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:54:57 PM
Who remembers Schellenburg??  oleary mcl

Thats the 6th account you have accused of being this Schellenburg character........ the left on here  appear terrified of that account..... like some bogeyman ...... Kaiser Souze.... Heisenberg character

Hopefully he comes back 

 :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 556

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:54:48 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:53:28 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:54:57 PM
Who remembers Schellenburg??  oleary mcl

Thats the 6th account you have accused of being this Schellenburg character........ the left on here  appear terrified of that account..... like some bogeyman ...... Kaiser Souze.... Heisenberg character

Hopefully he comes back 

 :like:


THE CANDYMAN  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 491



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:59:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:59:44 AM
HE'S EVEN GOT HIS VERY OWN SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES  👍😂😂😂👍

THEM BROWN FURRY TONGUES LOOK AWFUL  🙄👎🤔




 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 761


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:19:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:59:44 AM
HE'S EVEN GOT HIS VERY OWN SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES  👍😂😂😂👍

THEM BROWN FURRY TONGUES LOOK AWFUL  🙄👎🤔




Hes got the last one covered alright - to ZERO  :alf:

Steve Steve Don is being Virginist............ :alf:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 403


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:27:00 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:53:28 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:54:57 PM
Who remembers Schellenburg??  oleary mcl

Thats the 6th account you have accused of being this Schellenburg character........ the left on here  appear terrified of that account..... like some bogeyman ...... Kaiser Souze.... Heisenberg character

Hopefully he comes back  

 :like:

Bobup=Lenin=Schellenburg=Oldfield  :pope2:

The arsehole equilibrium equation
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 015


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:39:49 PM »
Who knows?


Quote from: Bobupanddown on April 02, 2020, 10:17:21 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 02, 2020, 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost

Mangina hasn't posted all day, I post and out he crawls.
It's nice living in your head, rent free all day.


Quote from: Oldfield on March 11, 2020, 03:28:18 PM
Living rent free in your head by the look of it

Quote from: Schellenberg on September 26, 2017, 09:04:17 AM
Quote from: Smalltown on September 26, 2017, 06:54:02 AM
What an assclown.

The frightening thing here of course is that hes as dumb as some of the RWNJ internet warriors on here

Except people like Schelley and Crocket  are impotent losers peddling their dumb bigotry on an internet message board, not presidents of large countries.

I'm living rent free right in your mind aren't I .....  monkey monkey  #obsessed
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:51 PM by CapsDave » Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 403


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:49:37 PM »
Nailed  :alastair:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 