June 23, 2020, 11:19:17 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: A hobby for Matty  (Read 79 times)
dropthebomb
« on: Today at 10:33:14 PM »
616 days online here has clearly taken its toll on his simple mind, as too constantly being goaded and wound-up by the likes of Oldfield, Clem and sockets. He's in need of something more fulfilling and worthwhile in his life as posting laughing Alf Garnett faces might look fun, but simply exposes his fragility and deep-rooted insecurities.

What hobby would you recommend he take up as a much-needed break from this place?
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:34:03 PM »
I reckon he should just post under some other usernames 
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:34:22 PM »
Paying charity donations.  monkey
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:16 PM »
THAT SEWING BEE ON BBC MIGHT INTEREST HIM mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:38:35 PM »
I don't wind him/her up.

I just want him/her.

To do things.

To me.

x.
dropthebomb
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:40:36 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:38:16 PM
THAT SEWING BEE ON BBC MIGHT INTEREST HIM mcl

Requires a degree of skill though. Keep it simple. Don't want him stressing out over cotton thread.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:50:41 PM »
Dropthebomb login has come out of retirement. Clearly a code red situation  monkey monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:54:57 PM »
Who remembers Schellenburg??  oleary mcl
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:55:43 PM »
How could I forget?
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:05:42 PM »
** Rumbled**
