dropthebomb

Online



Posts: 103





Posts: 103

A hobby for Matty « on: Today at 10:33:14 PM » 616 days online here has clearly taken its toll on his simple mind, as too constantly being goaded and wound-up by the likes of Oldfield, Clem and sockets. He's in need of something more fulfilling and worthwhile in his life as posting laughing Alf Garnett faces might look fun, but simply exposes his fragility and deep-rooted insecurities.



What hobby would you recommend he take up as a much-needed break from this place?