June 23, 2020, 11:19:12 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
A hobby for Matty
Author
Topic: A hobby for Matty (Read 78 times)
dropthebomb
Online
Posts: 103
A hobby for Matty
«
on:
Today
at 10:33:14 PM »
616 days online here has clearly taken its toll on his simple mind, as too constantly being goaded and wound-up by the likes of Oldfield, Clem and sockets. He's in need of something more fulfilling and worthwhile in his life as posting laughing Alf Garnett faces might look fun, but simply exposes his fragility and deep-rooted insecurities.
What hobby would you recommend he take up as a much-needed break from this place?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 395
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:34:03 PM »
I reckon he should just post under some other usernames
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 726
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:34:22 PM »
Paying charity donations.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 788
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:38:16 PM »
THAT SEWING BEE ON BBC MIGHT INTEREST HIM
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 322
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:38:35 PM »
I don't wind him/her up.
I just want him/her.
To do things.
To me.
x.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
dropthebomb
Online
Posts: 103
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:40:36 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:38:16 PM
THAT SEWING BEE ON BBC MIGHT INTEREST HIM
Requires a degree of skill though. Keep it simple. Don't want him stressing out over cotton thread.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 927
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:50:41 PM »
Dropthebomb login has come out of retirement. Clearly a code red situation
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 927
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:54:57 PM »
Who remembers Schellenburg??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 395
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:55:43 PM »
How could I forget?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 927
Re: A hobby for Matty
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:05:42 PM »
** Rumbled**
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
