June 23, 2020, 04:11:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
IF THEY HAVE TO ASSES THE SITUATION......
Topic: IF THEY HAVE TO ASSES THE SITUATION...... (Read 4 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 521
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
IF THEY HAVE TO ASSES THE SITUATION......
Today
at 04:09:17 PM »
TO SEE IF A CRIMINAL OFFENCE HAS BEEN COMMITED 😠😠😠
THEN WE ARE ALL FUCKED 👍😠😠😠😠😠👍
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-police-launch-investigation-white-22238633.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
