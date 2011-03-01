Welcome,
Best male and female music stars of all time
Author
Topic: Best male and female music stars of all time (Read 333 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Best male and female music stars of all time
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:12:16 PM
The all round package. Not just the best voice or best performer etc.
I've been watching a lot of live concerts/docs/biographies during lockdown and two that are simply outstanding are Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga so theres my two for best ever.
I'm absolutely staggered I never listened to Queen before or knew anything at all about them as a group particularly Freddie Mercury. That concert at Wembley was immense!
As for Lady Gaga, there's no end to her talents. Smashes every performance, great vocals, writes her own songs and has an aura around her like all the legends do.
Oh and she ain't a bad actress either.
So Freddie and Gaga for me.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 668
Once in every lifetime
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:19:20 PM
Freddie was immense, as was Elvis. Watch Elvis '68 CBS, Elvis Live From Hawaii, Elvis Las Vegas 1970.
Elvis pips Freddie for me.
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 535
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:22:47 PM
ELVIS
MINNIE RIPPERTON
END OF THREAD 👍
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:23:57 PM
Freddie Mercury was the very epitome of a superstar. A proper legend and his back story just makes him even better.
Elvis is another that I know very little about. Of course I've heard his biggest songs but I'll check out your recommendation, cheers.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:22:47 PM
ELVIS
MINNIE RIPPERTON
END OF THREAD 👍
Freddie will take some beating but I'll have a watch of Elvis and riks recommendation and get back to you.
Never heard of the little ripper!
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 336
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:41:03 PM
Elvis & Bassey
Job done.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:52:02 PM
Bassey is a shout. Don't know much about her either. What was so good about her Terry?
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:54:02 PM
For "entertainer" Williams has to be in with a shout..........
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:23 PM
I loved his show at Knebworth is it? But he's not in the same stratosphere as the proper greats is he?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 598
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:01:57 PM
Bruce Springsteen as an offer
If it's just music stars, Pavarotti was fucking immense, in all ways
BoroPE
Posts: 2 328
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:06 PM
Rick Astley and Wigfield.
Logged
Offline
Posts: 87
Seriously thick...
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:43 PM
Streisand and Sinatra perhaps...
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:58 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 03:55:23 PM
I loved his show at Knebworth is it? But he's not in the same stratosphere as the proper greats is he?
As a modern day entertainer is he fine, makes up for not being a great singer. Radiohead as a live band are immense same as Pendulum/Knife Party....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 323
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.
He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.
Janis Joplin.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 327
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:59 PM
Definitely Freddie.
Aretha or Nina Simone for me though.
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:51 PM
Rockin' Robin anyone??.......
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 323
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 04:12:54 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:08:59 PM
Aretha or Nina Simone for me though.
We finally agree on something.
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:14 PM
And dont forget Daft Dennis from Redcar.....rip....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 535
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:35 PM
THERE'S SOME RIGHT FUCKING TONE DEAF CUNTS ON THIS THREAD 👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 327
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:12:54 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:08:59 PM
Aretha or Nina Simone for me though.
We finally agree on something.
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:55 PM
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 323
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:14:55 PM
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........
Fucking class though.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5Y11hwjMNs
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 535
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:14:55 PM
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........
WHO ?
😂😎😜
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.
He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.
Janis Joplin.
What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 327
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:18 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:16:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:14:55 PM
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........
Fucking class though.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5Y11hwjMNs
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 327
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:25 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.
He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.
Janis Joplin.
What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?
Yer. Ye fuckin stupid cunt.
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 04:21:12 PM
Adamski's live show was something else....
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 04:40:08 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:20:25 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.
He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.
Janis Joplin.
What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?
Yer. Ye fuckin stupid cunt.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 04:40:48 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:21:12 PM
Adamski's live show was something else....
Would you class him as the best male music star you've ever seen?
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 04:42:32 PM
Quote from: thicko on
Yesterday
at 04:03:43 PM
Streisand and Sinatra perhaps...
Streisland? Really? Never seemed interesting enough to me. Sinatra is a great shout though.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 327
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 04:59:14 PM
When it comes to the 'crooners', most think Martin or Sinatra but I always preferred Bobby Darin.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:14 PM
I was a deano fan over sinatra but none of them could hold an audience in the palm of their hand like elvis or Freddie could they?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 327
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 05:06:55 PM
No comparison.
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 05:10:47 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 04:40:48 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:21:12 PM
Adamski's live show was something else....
Would you class him as the best male music star you've ever seen?
In terms of entertainment and show he was very good (Seal helped when i saw them) but its all a bit hazy tbh....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 323
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:39 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.
He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.
Janis Joplin.
What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?
Go calm down in your enormous back garden and eat some candy.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 323
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 05:02:14 PM
I was a deano fan over sinatra but none of them could hold an audience in the palm of their hand like elvis or Freddie could they?
None of them even close to Sammy Davis Jr.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #36 on:
Yesterday
at 05:43:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:33:39 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.
He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.
Janis Joplin.
What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?
Go calm down in your enormous back garden and eat some candy.
Somebody hasn't any anal today.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 879
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #37 on:
Yesterday
at 06:45:21 PM
There's only one king of rock n roll
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 41 927
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 06:48:35 PM
Correct
Shakin Stevens
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 323
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #39 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:12 PM »
I'm surprised some on here haven't mentioned MICHAEL JACKSON.
nekder365
Posts: 1 762
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:44 PM »
The black or white one?
Jethro Tull
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 08:55:44 PM
The black or white one?
dixieland
Posts: 1 340
Re: Best male and female music stars of all time
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 05:55:06 AM »
Elvis.
