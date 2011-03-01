Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Best male and female music stars of all time  (Read 333 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Yesterday at 03:12:16 PM »
The all round package.  Not just the best voice or best performer etc.

I've been watching a lot of live concerts/docs/biographies during lockdown and two that are simply outstanding are Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga so theres my two for best ever.

I'm absolutely staggered I never listened to Queen before or knew anything at all about them as a group particularly Freddie Mercury. That concert at Wembley was immense!

As for Lady Gaga, there's no end to her talents. Smashes every performance, great vocals, writes her own songs and has an aura around her like all the legends do.

Oh and she ain't a bad actress either.

So Freddie and Gaga for me.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:19:20 PM »
Freddie was immense, as was Elvis. Watch Elvis '68 CBS, Elvis Live From Hawaii, Elvis Las Vegas 1970.

Elvis pips Freddie for me.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:22:47 PM »
ELVIS


MINNIE RIPPERTON


END OF THREAD  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:23:57 PM »
Freddie Mercury was the very epitome of a superstar. A proper legend and his back story just makes him even better.

Elvis is another that I know very little about. Of course I've heard his biggest songs but I'll check out your recommendation, cheers.

 :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:25:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:22:47 PM
ELVIS


MINNIE RIPPERTON


END OF THREAD  👍

Freddie will take some beating but I'll have a watch of Elvis and riks recommendation and get back to you.

Never heard of the little ripper!
 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:41:03 PM »
Elvis & Bassey

Job done.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:52:02 PM »
Bassey is a shout. Don't know much about her either. What was so good about her Terry?
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:54:02 PM »
For "entertainer" Williams has to be in with a shout..........
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:55:23 PM »
I loved his show at Knebworth is it? But he's not in the same stratosphere as the proper greats is he?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:01:57 PM »
Bruce Springsteen as an offer

If it's just music stars, Pavarotti was fucking immense, in all ways
Logged
BoroPE
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:03:06 PM »
Rick Astley and Wigfield.  :like:
Logged
thicko
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:03:43 PM »
Streisand and Sinatra perhaps...
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:06:58 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 03:55:23 PM
I loved his show at Knebworth is it? But he's not in the same stratosphere as the proper greats is he?

As a modern day entertainer is he fine, makes up for not being a great singer. Radiohead as a live band are immense same as Pendulum/Knife Party....
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM »
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.

He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.

Janis Joplin.

 :pope2:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:08:59 PM »
Definitely Freddie.

Aretha or Nina Simone for me though.
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:11:51 PM »
Rockin' Robin anyone??....... rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:12:54 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:08:59 PM

Aretha or Nina Simone for me though.

We finally agree on something.
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:13:14 PM »
And dont forget Daft Dennis from Redcar.....rip....
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:13:35 PM »
THERE'S SOME RIGHT FUCKING TONE DEAF CUNTS ON THIS THREAD  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:14:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:12:54 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:08:59 PM

Aretha or Nina Simone for me though.

We finally agree on something.





 
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:14:55 PM »
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:16:40 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:14:55 PM
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........

Fucking class though.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5Y11hwjMNs
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:16:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:14:55 PM
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........

WHO ?


😂😎😜
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:19:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.

He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.

Janis Joplin.

 :pope2:




What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?

 :meltdown:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:19:18 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:16:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:14:55 PM
Some old twats on here as well Nina been gone 20yrs.........

Fucking class though.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5Y11hwjMNs


 :like:



 jc
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:20:25 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.

He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.

Janis Joplin.

 :pope2:




What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?

 :meltdown:


Yer. Ye fuckin stupid cunt.




 
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:21:12 PM »
Adamski's live show was something else.... :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:40:08 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:20:25 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.

He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.

Janis Joplin.

 :pope2:




What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?

 :meltdown:


Yer. Ye fuckin stupid cunt.




 

  jc
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:40:48 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:21:12 PM
Adamski's live show was something else.... :like:

Would you class him as the best male music star you've ever seen?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:42:32 PM »
Quote from: thicko on Yesterday at 04:03:43 PM
Streisand and Sinatra perhaps...

Streisland? Really? Never seemed interesting enough to me. Sinatra is a great shout though.

 :like:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:59:14 PM »
When it comes to the 'crooners', most think Martin or Sinatra but I always preferred Bobby Darin.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:02:14 PM »
I was a deano fan over sinatra but none of them could hold an audience in the palm of their hand like elvis or Freddie could they?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:06:55 PM »
No comparison.


 :like:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:10:47 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:40:48 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:21:12 PM
Adamski's live show was something else.... :like:

Would you class him as the best male music star you've ever seen?

In terms of entertainment and show he was very good (Seal helped when i saw them) but its all a bit hazy tbh....
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 05:33:39 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.

He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.

Janis Joplin.

 :pope2:




What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?

 :meltdown:

Go calm down in your enormous back garden and eat some candy.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 05:35:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 05:02:14 PM
I was a deano fan over sinatra but none of them could hold an audience in the palm of their hand like elvis or Freddie could they?

None of them even close to Sammy Davis Jr.

 :wanker:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 05:43:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:33:39 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.

He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.

Janis Joplin.

 :pope2:




What part of fuckin all round music star don't you understand you stupid bastard?

 :meltdown:

Go calm down in your enormous back garden and eat some candy.



Somebody hasn't any anal today.

 mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 06:45:21 PM »
There's only one king of rock n roll
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 06:48:35 PM »
Correct  :like:


Shakin Stevens
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 06:53:12 PM »
I'm surprised some on here haven't mentioned MICHAEL JACKSON.
 
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:55:44 PM »
The black or white one? 
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:44:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:55:44 PM
The black or white one? 
:like:
Logged
dixieland
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:55:06 AM »
Elvis.
Logged
