June 23, 2020, 04:11:34 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Best male and female music stars of all time
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 03:12:16 PM »
The all round package.  Not just the best voice or best performer etc.

I've been watching a lot of live concerts/docs/biographies during lockdown and two that are simply outstanding are Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga so theres my two for best ever.

I'm absolutely staggered I never listened to Queen before or knew anything at all about them as a group particularly Freddie Mercury. That concert at Wembley was immense!

As for Lady Gaga, there's no end to her talents. Smashes every performance, great vocals, writes her own songs and has an aura around her like all the legends do.

Oh and she ain't a bad actress either.

So Freddie and Gaga for me.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:19:20 PM »
Freddie was immense, as was Elvis. Watch Elvis '68 CBS, Elvis Live From Hawaii, Elvis Las Vegas 1970.

Elvis pips Freddie for me.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:22:47 PM »
ELVIS


MINNIE RIPPERTON


END OF THREAD  👍
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:57 PM »
Freddie Mercury was the very epitome of a superstar. A proper legend and his back story just makes him even better.

Elvis is another that I know very little about. Of course I've heard his biggest songs but I'll check out your recommendation, cheers.

livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:25:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:22:47 PM
ELVIS


MINNIE RIPPERTON


END OF THREAD  👍

Freddie will take some beating but I'll have a watch of Elvis and riks recommendation and get back to you.

Never heard of the little ripper!
 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:41:03 PM »
Elvis & Bassey

Job done.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:52:02 PM »
Bassey is a shout. Don't know much about her either. What was so good about her Terry?
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:02 PM »
For "entertainer" Williams has to be in with a shout..........
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:55:23 PM »
I loved his show at Knebworth is it? But he's not in the same stratosphere as the proper greats is he?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:01:57 PM »
Bruce Springsteen as an offer

If it's just music stars, Pavarotti was fucking immense, in all ways
BoroPE
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:03:06 PM »
Rick Astley and Wigfield.  :like:
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:03:43 PM »
Streisand and Sinatra perhaps...
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:06:58 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:55:23 PM
I loved his show at Knebworth is it? But he's not in the same stratosphere as the proper greats is he?

As a modern day entertainer is he fine, makes up for not being a great singer. Radiohead as a live band are immense same as Pendulum/Knife Party....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:08:08 PM »
For entertainment..... Mick Jagger - not the best voice but his live performances are incredible.

He runs a frigging marathon during a 3 hour show - belting out classics all the while.

Janis Joplin.

Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:59 PM »
Definitely Freddie.

Aretha or Nina Simone for me though.
