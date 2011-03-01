livefastdieyoung

Best male and female music stars of all time « on: Today at 03:12:16 PM » The all round package. Not just the best voice or best performer etc.



I've been watching a lot of live concerts/docs/biographies during lockdown and two that are simply outstanding are Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga so theres my two for best ever.



I'm absolutely staggered I never listened to Queen before or knew anything at all about them as a group particularly Freddie Mercury. That concert at Wembley was immense!



As for Lady Gaga, there's no end to her talents. Smashes every performance, great vocals, writes her own songs and has an aura around her like all the legends do.



Oh and she ain't a bad actress either.



So Freddie and Gaga for me.