June 23, 2020, 07:56:42 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: WOODGATES NEW ROLE AT THE BORO 👍  (Read 400 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 532

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 02:19:33 PM »
PROBS FUCK THIS UP TOO  👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
thicko
Posts: 87

Seriously thick...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:28:57 PM »
He really was a No-Brainer...

 :alf:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:32:32 PM »
Been pals with Woody since I was 4 years old but I was at a loss to explain that team selection on saturday. Thought he had cracked it in December with some good performances and wins. Let down by shit recruitment and the chairman giving him no money but, honestly,  the job probably came too soon for him. No shame in that. Look how Southgate has come back from being sacked.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 532

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:45:57 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:32:32 PM
Been pals with Woody since I was 4 years old but I was at a loss to explain that team selection on saturday. Thought he had cracked it in December with some good performances and wins. Let down by shit recruitment and the chairman giving him no money but, honestly,  the job probably came too soon for him. No shame in that. Look how Southgate has come back from being sacked.

THEM 4 GAMES WE WON AT XMAS.... KEANE WAS AT HOME IN IRELAND ON SICK LEAVE... IT WILL COME OUT EVENTUALLY.... WOODGATE PUT LEO IN CHARGE  👍 THAT'S A FACT  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:49:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:45:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:32:32 PM
Been pals with Woody since I was 4 years old but I was at a loss to explain that team selection on saturday. Thought he had cracked it in December with some good performances and wins. Let down by shit recruitment and the chairman giving him no money but, honestly,  the job probably came too soon for him. No shame in that. Look how Southgate has come back from being sacked.

THEM 4 GAMES WE WON AT XMAS.... KEANE WAS AT HOME IN IRELAND ON SICK LEAVE... IT WILL COME OUT EVENTUALLY.... WOODGATE PUT LEO IN CHARGE  👍 THAT'S A FACT  👍

I knew about Leo being more involved for those games but what do you mean he was in charge? Just as assistant?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 532

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:59:03 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:49:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:45:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:32:32 PM
Been pals with Woody since I was 4 years old but I was at a loss to explain that team selection on saturday. Thought he had cracked it in December with some good performances and wins. Let down by shit recruitment and the chairman giving him no money but, honestly,  the job probably came too soon for him. No shame in that. Look how Southgate has come back from being sacked.

THEM 4 GAMES WE WON AT XMAS.... KEANE WAS AT HOME IN IRELAND ON SICK LEAVE... IT WILL COME OUT EVENTUALLY.... WOODGATE PUT LEO IN CHARGE  👍 THAT'S A FACT  👍

I knew about Leo being more involved for those games but what do you mean he was in charge? Just as assistant?

HE ACTUALLY TOOK THE TRAINING SESSIONS IN THEM GAMES.... MAYBE HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
Posts: 1 756


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:01:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:59:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:49:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:45:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:32:32 PM
Been pals with Woody since I was 4 years old but I was at a loss to explain that team selection on saturday. Thought he had cracked it in December with some good performances and wins. Let down by shit recruitment and the chairman giving him no money but, honestly,  the job probably came too soon for him. No shame in that. Look how Southgate has come back from being sacked.

THEM 4 GAMES WE WON AT XMAS.... KEANE WAS AT HOME IN IRELAND ON SICK LEAVE... IT WILL COME OUT EVENTUALLY.... WOODGATE PUT LEO IN CHARGE  👍 THAT'S A FACT  👍

I knew about Leo being more involved for those games but what do you mean he was in charge? Just as assistant?

HE ACTUALLY TOOK THE TRAINING SESSIONS IN THEM GAMES.... MAYBE HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING  👍

Thats why we are keeping Leo  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 597



« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:03:11 PM »
Leo kisses badges better than ANYONE ELSE IN THE WORLD!
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 571



« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:39:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:33 PM
PROBS FUCK THIS UP TOO  👍😂👍




 
monkey    monkey    monkey
monkeyman
Posts: 9 781


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:48:18 PM »
WHATEVER ROLE HE IS OFFERED IT WILL SURELY BE AWAY FROM THE FIRST TEAM
HE SHOULD REALLY WALK AWAY AND TRY IS HAND AT COACHING A LOWER LEAGUE CLUB
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 313



« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:54:05 PM »
They should absolutely get rid - otherwise he'll just undermine whoever follows him and the crappy culture will continue.  Clean break best all round.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 532

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:59:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:54:05 PM
They should absolutely get rid - otherwise he'll just undermine whoever follows him and the crappy culture will continue.  Clean break best all round.


YOU COULD DO WITH A FEW CLEAN BREAKS  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 313



« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:02:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:59:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:54:05 PM
They should absolutely get rid - otherwise he'll just undermine whoever follows him and the crappy culture will continue.  Clean break best all round.


YOU COULD DO WITH A FEW CLEAN BREAKS  👍😂😂😂👍

Sounds like I'll be getting one soon along with you and about 10 others.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
