Re: WOODGATES NEW ROLE AT THE BORO 👍 « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:01:39 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:59:03 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:49:19 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:45:57 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:32:32 PM Been pals with Woody since I was 4 years old but I was at a loss to explain that team selection on saturday. Thought he had cracked it in December with some good performances and wins. Let down by shit recruitment and the chairman giving him no money but, honestly, the job probably came too soon for him. No shame in that. Look how Southgate has come back from being sacked.



THEM 4 GAMES WE WON AT XMAS.... KEANE WAS AT HOME IN IRELAND ON SICK LEAVE... IT WILL COME OUT EVENTUALLY.... WOODGATE PUT LEO IN CHARGE 👍 THAT'S A FACT 👍

I knew about Leo being more involved for those games but what do you mean he was in charge? Just as assistant?

HE ACTUALLY TOOK THE TRAINING SESSIONS IN THEM GAMES.... MAYBE HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING 👍

Thats why we are keeping Leo