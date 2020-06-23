Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 10 176 Neil Warnock on Boro « on: Today at 01:05:53 PM » "I've tried so hard over the years to become their manager.



"I think the chairman must have got fed up with people putting my name in when the manager's job was vacant.



Posts: 74 508I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Neil Warnock on Boro « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:31:04 PM » 👍😎👍



BEST NEWS WE HAVE HAD IN AGES 👍



Posts: 1 142 Re: Neil Warnock on Boro « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:34:52 PM » What does he give us? A hope. A chance. A knowledge that he will whip the buggers into shape. And the manager with the best record in the Championship.



Posts: 1 142 Re: Neil Warnock on Boro « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:50 PM » Best day being a Boro fan for quite a while! Shame the games are played behind closed doors- I reckon we would take 4-5000 on Saturday. The chances of avoiding relegation have increased immeasurably Logged

Of course I got it completely wrong about Woodgate. I'm really sorry it didn't work for him but I just want to look ahead and focus on the last eight games now. I'm looking forward to Stoke immensely now.



Of course I got it completely wrong about Woodgate. I'm really sorry it didn't work for him but I just want to look ahead and focus on the last eight games now. I'm looking forward to Stoke immensely now.

There has been a lot of hostility on here. Go and look back at your last thirty or so posts and you'll have to agree that you are hurling abuse and insults around far too often. You are more than capable of reasoned debate so why do you do that?