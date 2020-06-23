Nice one! It really is a good day for the club, so let's all get behind the team and get positive about us staying up. That will be much better than the hostilities and nastiness we've had on here lately.
Agreed about this news being good - do you admit you got it wrong about Woodgate now Steve?
I don't think we've had too much hostilities, yes there is the usual banter but its nowhere near as bad as when Liddles stalker was on her throwing shit at him and rik every other post.
Even you and Ben have refrained from logging into my account
Of course I got it completely wrong about Woodgate. I'm really sorry it didn't work for him but I just want to look ahead and focus on the last eight games now. I'm looking forward to Stoke immensely now.
There has been a lot of hostility on here. Go and look back at your last thirty or so posts and you'll have to agree that you are hurling abuse and insults around far too often. You are more than capable of reasoned debate so why do you do that?