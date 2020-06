livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 527





Posts: 527 Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to? « Reply #21 on: Today at 08:52:54 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 12:51:58 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:48:30 PM





At work since 5.45am

I did 10-12 if that makes you feel any better.







Soon be home time terry. Gonna be nice all day so plenty of time mate.





I did 10-12 if that makes you feel any better.Soon be home time terry. Gonna be nice all day so plenty of time mate.

Got home at 6pm.

In at 4am tomorrow!

Don稚 get me wrong I知 not at the coal face, just going in to 渡ight purge (leave it Clam) the heat out of the warehouse so the coolers can keep the pharmacy products below 25 degrees during the day.

Get quite a lot of work done though with no phones ringing. The ride in is great too. 👍

Got home at 6pm.In at 4am tomorrow!Don稚 get me wrong I知 not at the coal face, just going in to 渡ight purge (leave it Clam) the heat out of the warehouse so the coolers can keep the pharmacy products below 25 degrees during the day.Get quite a lot of work done though with no phones ringing. The ride in is great too. 👍

Long day that!



Looks like it's going to be another cracker of a day. Feel a bit guilty about lazing around drinking all day now though!



Long day that!Looks like it's going to be another cracker of a day. Feel a bit guilty about lazing around drinking all day now though! Logged