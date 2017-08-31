Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?  (Read 334 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Yesterday at 12:47:19 PM »
This is when all your hard work during the colder spring months pay off.

The mercury is rising, ice cold Stella's in the fridge and some king prawns sizzling away.

Gonna be like this all week isn't it?

 :mido:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:48:30 PM »
At work since 5.45am
 :gaz:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:51:05 PM »
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:51:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:48:30 PM
At work since 5.45am
 :gaz:


I did 10-12 if that makes you feel any better.

 mcl

Soon be home time terry.  Gonna be nice all day so plenty of time mate.

 :like:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:52:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc

Enjoy Mathew

 :mido:
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:53:04 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 12:52:20 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc

Enjoy Mathew

 :mido:

 :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:06:16 PM »
Grafting  :mido:
BoroPE
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:07:58 PM »
At work essential worker. 
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:14:10 PM »
Doing the garden  :homer:

Pergoda up  mick

Gonna plant a tree later 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:52:26 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 01:14:10 PM
Doing the garden  :homer:

Pergoda up  mick

Gonna plant a tree later 

I hope these are all euphemisms.

You dirty bastard.

 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:54:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc

Translation:

Back step, pod coffee and December's copy of the Big Issue.

 klins
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:56:40 PM »
No one could ever accuse you of flogging a joke to death Clem 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:11:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:56:40 PM
No one could ever accuse you of flogging a joke to death Clem 

First time* I've mentioned the Big Issue.

 











*won't be the last.

 
Oldfield
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:17:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 01:54:19 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc

Translation:

Back step, pod coffee and December's copy of the Big Issue.

 klins

 :basil: monkey

*while living off an inheritance and natterring with dead political grandpa*

 monkey :basil:
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:20:22 PM »
How much did I inherit?? 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:31:41 PM »
Mmmmmm fresh grass cuttings 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:37:07 PM »
Four jobs on today. Three down, one to go. Then a beer and a cigar in the garden.



Fishing tomorrow.



 :pope2:
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:59:51 PM »
Hit 25 degrees there at 4pm. Basking in it.

Out of beers now like.

 :meltdown:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 12:51:58 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:48:30 PM
At work since 5.45am
 :gaz:


I did 10-12 if that makes you feel any better.

 mcl

Soon be home time terry.  Gonna be nice all day so plenty of time mate.

 :like:

Got home at 6pm.
In at 4am tomorrow!
Dont get me wrong Im not at the coal face, just going in to night purge (leave it Clam) the heat out of the warehouse so the coolers can keep the pharmacy products below 25 degrees during the day.
Get quite a lot of work done though with no phones ringing. The ride in is great too. 👍
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:54:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM

just going in to night purge (leave it Clam) 👍
monkeyman
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 PM »
SAT IN ME UNDERCRACKERS DRINKING ICE COLD BEER CURRENT TEMP 25 DEGREES
ITS HITTING UP TO 33 TOMORRA I HAVE NO MORE EXCUSES FOR SICK DAYS lost BEER ME BOYS  jc :beer:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:52:54 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 12:51:58 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:48:30 PM
At work since 5.45am
 :gaz:


I did 10-12 if that makes you feel any better.

 mcl

Soon be home time terry.  Gonna be nice all day so plenty of time mate.

 :like:

Got home at 6pm.
In at 4am tomorrow!
Dont get me wrong Im not at the coal face, just going in to night purge (leave it Clam) the heat out of the warehouse so the coolers can keep the pharmacy products below 25 degrees during the day.
Get quite a lot of work done though with no phones ringing. The ride in is great too. 👍

Long day that!

Looks like it's going to be another cracker of a day. Feel a bit guilty about lazing around drinking all day now though!

 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:42:45 AM »
The ride to work at 3.40am was interesting! Who let all the fucking Roe deer out?
Logged
towz
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:48:06 AM »
Grafting again  :mido:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:59:22 AM »
I'm going to a beach this morning, some fish and chips for lunch and then back to the garden this afternoon to resume drinking. Terry inspired me to get out and do something!

  jc
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:06:28 AM »
The drinking bit?
 :like:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
