June 23, 2020, 02:12:24 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?  (Read 107 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 12:47:19 PM »
This is when all your hard work during the colder spring months pay off.

The mercury is rising, ice cold Stella's in the fridge and some king prawns sizzling away.

Gonna be like this all week isn't it?

 :mido:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:48:30 PM »
At work since 5.45am
 :gaz:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:51:05 PM »
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:48:30 PM
At work since 5.45am
 :gaz:


I did 10-12 if that makes you feel any better.

 mcl

Soon be home time terry.  Gonna be nice all day so plenty of time mate.

 :like:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:52:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc

Enjoy Mathew

 :mido:
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:53:04 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:52:20 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc

Enjoy Mathew

 :mido:

 :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:06:16 PM »
Grafting  :mido:
BoroPE
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:58 PM »
At work essential worker. 
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:14:10 PM »
Doing the garden  :homer:

Pergoda up  mick

Gonna plant a tree later 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:52:26 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:14:10 PM
Doing the garden  :homer:

Pergoda up  mick

Gonna plant a tree later 

I hope these are all euphemisms.

You dirty bastard.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:54:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired  jc

Translation:

Back step, pod coffee and December's copy of the Big Issue.

 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:56:40 PM »
No one could ever accuse you of flogging a joke to death Clem 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:11:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:56:40 PM
No one could ever accuse you of flogging a joke to death Clem 

First time* I've mentioned the Big Issue.

 











*won't be the last.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
