Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 23, 2020, 02:12:19 PM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to? (Read 106 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 479
Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
on:
Today
at 12:47:19 PM »
This is when all your hard work during the colder spring months pay off.
The mercury is rising, ice cold Stella's in the fridge and some king prawns sizzling away.
Gonna be like this all week isn't it?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 331
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:48:30 PM »
At work since 5.45am
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 879
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:51:05 PM »
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 479
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:51:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:48:30 PM
At work since 5.45am
I did 10-12 if that makes you feel any better.
Soon be home time terry. Gonna be nice all day so plenty of time mate.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 479
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:52:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired
Enjoy Mathew
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 879
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:53:04 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 12:52:20 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired
Enjoy Mathew
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 377
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:06:16 PM »
Grafting
Logged
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 327
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:07:58 PM »
At work essential worker.
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 564
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:14:10 PM »
Doing the garden
Pergoda up
Gonna plant a tree later
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 297
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:52:26 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 01:14:10 PM
Doing the garden
Pergoda up
Gonna plant a tree later
I hope these are all euphemisms.
You dirty bastard.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 297
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:54:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:51:05 PM
Back garden, coffee, and a bit of Scandi crime on the kindle. Glad Im retired
Translation:
Back step, pod coffee and December's copy of the Big Issue.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 879
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:56:40 PM »
No one could ever accuse you of flogging a joke to death Clem
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 297
Re: Proper back garden weather this - whats everyone up to?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:11:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:56:40 PM
No one could ever accuse you of flogging a joke to death Clem
First time* I've mentioned the Big Issue.
*won't be the last.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...