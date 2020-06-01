Welcome,
June 23, 2020, 06:07:38 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
Topic: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹 (Read 268 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 530
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
on:
Today
at 11:22:22 AM
ON THE GO 👍🇮🇹😜🤩😋🍝
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 876
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:27:01 AM
THIS ISN'T THE FUCKING COOKERY CHANNEL
Need more garlic than that, let me tell you
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 530
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:30:16 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:27:01 AM
THIS ISN'T THE FUCKING COOKERY CHANNEL
Need more garlic than that, let me tell you
GOT ANOTHER CLOVE IN THE CUPBOARD 👍👌👍
LOVE COOKING ME 😁
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 377
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:07:57 PM
What's the Italian flag for?
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 530
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:10:40 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 12:07:57 PM
What's the Italian flag for?
I COULDN'T FIND THE CHINESE ONE 🙄
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 272
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:17:23 PM
THOUGHT THAT WAS YOUR HEAD ON THE PLATE BUT IT LOOKS TOO BRAINY 😂😂😂👍🐧
BEER ME COCO🤡🤡🤡🤡
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 707
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:00:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:10:40 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 12:07:57 PM
What's the Italian flag for?
I COULDN'T FIND THE CHINESE ONE 🙄
Fuck the connoisseurs and whack some chillis or balti powder in.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 478
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:13:00 PM
I GET IT IN A TIN FROM ASDA FOR ABOUT 25P. ASDA OWN BRAND
TAKES NO TIME TO PREPARE, YOU JUST PLOP IT IN THE PAN AND HEAT IT !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 478
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:15:43 PM
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 530
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:16:48 PM
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 530
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:25:14 PM
BELLISIMO 🇮🇹👍😋👍🍝
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 887
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:26:46 PM
Mmmmm loads of lovely plain boiled pasta
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 707
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:28:33 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 05:13:00 PM
I GET IT IN A TIN FROM ASDA FOR ABOUT 25P. ASDA OWN BRAND
Does that include staff discount?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 308
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:29:57 PM
LIDS IS NOT LISTENING TO GOOD ADVICE. HE WILL NEVER IMRPOVE FROM 6 OUT OF 10 AT THIS RATE.
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=144290.0
PLUS THAT'S THE SAME FUCKING PHOTO.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 530
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:32:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:26:46 PM
Mmmmm loads of lovely plain boiled pasta
I DON'T EAT SPIRALS OR THAT OTHER CURLY SHITE 👎
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 887
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:35:54 PM
Fuckin spirals
I quite like penne with a ragu (properly mixed in with the sauce)... but I am pretty crazy like that
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 308
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:41:54 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:35:54 PM
Fuckin spirals
I quite like penne with a ragu (properly mixed in with the sauce)... but I am pretty crazy like that
PLAGIARISTIC COCKWOMBLE!
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 01, 2020, 07:33:27 PM
6/10 - Good effort with room for improvement.
I don't really like spaghetti with a good ragu. Better to use papardelle or even penne.
Either way you need to mix the pasta in some sauce to avoid cold clammy bare pasta.
You'll learn young Lidsy. Keep your chins up. Just remember that every day, in every way, you are getting better and better.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 887
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:48:32 PM
Lets just enjoy being in agreement over something
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 308
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 05:53:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:48:32 PM
Lets just enjoy being in agreement over something
There is no fucking way I'm going to enjoy that.
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 519
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 05:56:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:25:14 PM
BELLISIMO 🇮🇹👍😋👍🍝
The spaghetti looks class mate but you should have gone to petch's for your mince.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 530
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 06:06:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 05:56:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:25:14 PM
BELLISIMO 🇮🇹👍😋👍🍝
The spaghetti looks class mate but you should have gone to petch's for your mince.
BLACKWELLS OR KITSONS FOR ALL MY GEAR MATE 👍
PISSES ALL OVER PETCH'S 👍👌👍
Loading...