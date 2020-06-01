Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 23, 2020, 06:07:33 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: SPAG BOL..... 🇮🇹  (Read 266 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 11:22:22 AM »
ON THE GO 👍🇮🇹😜🤩😋🍝
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:27:01 AM »
THIS ISN'T THE FUCKING COOKERY CHANNEL

 



Need more garlic than that, let me tell you  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:30:16 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:27:01 AM
THIS ISN'T THE FUCKING COOKERY CHANNEL

 



Need more garlic than that, let me tell you  mcl


GOT ANOTHER CLOVE IN THE CUPBOARD  👍👌👍

LOVE COOKING ME  😁
Logged
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:57 PM »
What's the Italian flag for?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:10:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:07:57 PM
What's the Italian flag for?


I COULDN'T FIND THE CHINESE ONE  🙄
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:23 PM »
THOUGHT THAT WAS YOUR HEAD ON THE PLATE BUT IT LOOKS TOO BRAINY 😂😂😂👍🐧

BEER ME COCO🤡🤡🤡🤡
Logged
Pile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:00:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:10:40 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:07:57 PM
What's the Italian flag for?


I COULDN'T FIND THE CHINESE ONE  🙄
charles

Fuck the connoisseurs and whack some chillis or balti powder in.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
TM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:13:00 PM »
I GET IT IN A TIN FROM ASDA FOR ABOUT 25P. ASDA OWN BRAND   jc

TAKES NO TIME TO PREPARE, YOU JUST PLOP IT IN THE PAN AND HEAT IT !!!   
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:15:43 PM »
 :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:16:48 PM »
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:25:14 PM »
BELLISIMO 🇮🇹👍😋👍🍝
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:26:46 PM »
Mmmmm loads of lovely plain boiled pasta
Logged
Pile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:28:33 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 05:13:00 PM
I GET IT IN A TIN FROM ASDA FOR ABOUT 25P. ASDA OWN BRAND   jc
Does that include staff discount?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:29:57 PM »
LIDS IS NOT LISTENING TO GOOD ADVICE.  HE WILL NEVER IMRPOVE FROM 6 OUT OF 10 AT THIS RATE.

 lost

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=144290.0

PLUS THAT'S THE SAME FUCKING PHOTO.

 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:32:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:26:46 PM
Mmmmm loads of lovely plain boiled pasta


I DON'T EAT SPIRALS OR THAT OTHER CURLY SHITE  👎
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:35:54 PM »
Fuckin spirals  monkey



I quite like penne with a ragu (properly mixed in with the sauce)... but I am pretty crazy like that
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:41:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:35:54 PM
Fuckin spirals  monkey



I quite like penne with a ragu (properly mixed in with the sauce)... but I am pretty crazy like that

PLAGIARISTIC COCKWOMBLE!

 

Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 01, 2020, 07:33:27 PM
6/10 - Good effort with room for improvement.

I don't really like spaghetti with a good ragu.  Better to use papardelle or even penne.

Either way you need to mix the pasta in some sauce to avoid cold clammy bare pasta.

You'll learn young Lidsy.  Keep your chins up.  Just remember that every day, in every way, you are getting better and better.

 jc
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:48:32 PM »
Lets just enjoy being in agreement over something  jc :homer:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:53:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:48:32 PM
Lets just enjoy being in agreement over something  jc :homer:

There is no fucking way I'm going to enjoy that.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:56:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:25:14 PM
BELLISIMO 🇮🇹👍😋👍🍝




The spaghetti looks class mate but you should have gone to petch's for your mince.

 :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:06:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 05:56:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:25:14 PM
BELLISIMO 🇮🇹👍😋👍🍝




The spaghetti looks class mate but you should have gone to petch's for your mince.

 :like:


BLACKWELLS  OR KITSONS FOR ALL MY GEAR MATE  👍

PISSES ALL OVER PETCH'S 👍👌👍
Logged
