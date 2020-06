Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 811





Mountain KingPosts: 3 811 Pretty attacking football « on: Today at 10:31:57 AM »



The younger generation of football fans want nice passes and comfy stadiums.





The real fans who grew up on a terrace that smelt of piss n bovril just want us to play.



I couldnít give a toss if we play ten men behind the ball and sneak a fluky win.



Sky Sports and foreign billions are to blame.The younger generation of football fans want nice passes and comfy stadiums.The real fans who grew up on a terrace that smelt of piss n bovril just want us to play.I couldnít give a toss if we play ten men behind the ball and sneak a fluky win. Logged Tory Cunt

Keef69er

Online



Posts: 7 188



Rock n Roll





Posts: 7 188Rock n Roll Re: Pretty attacking football « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:38 AM » If woodgate had stuck to his promise of pressing attacking football and we were in the position I wouldn't be as annoyed. Logged Can't we all get along

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 380





Posts: 1 380 Re: Pretty attacking football « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:42:39 AM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:31:57 AM



The younger generation of football fans want nice passes and comfy stadiums.





The real fans who grew up on a terrace that smelt of piss n bovril just want us to play.



I couldnít give a toss if we play ten men behind the ball and sneak a fluky win.





Sky Sports and foreign billions are to blame.The younger generation of football fans want nice passes and comfy stadiums.The real fans who grew up on a terrace that smelt of piss n bovril just want us to play.I couldnít give a toss if we play ten men behind the ball and sneak a fluky win.

This when we were beating everyone 1-0 under Karanka we were all happy. This when we were beating everyone 1-0 under Karanka we were all happy. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 592







Posts: 14 592 Re: Pretty attacking football « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:48:22 AM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:31:57 AM



The younger generation of football fans want nice passes and comfy stadiums.





The real fans who grew up on a terrace that smelt of piss n bovril just want us to play.



I couldnít give a toss if we play ten men behind the ball and sneak a fluky win.





Sky Sports and foreign billions are to blame.The younger generation of football fans want nice passes and comfy stadiums.The real fans who grew up on a terrace that smelt of piss n bovril just want us to play.I couldnít give a toss if we play ten men behind the ball and sneak a fluky win.

Now it's ended up that *I* smell of piss and Bovril, not the terraces. Oh well. Now it's ended up that *I* smell of piss and Bovril, not the terraces. Oh well. Logged