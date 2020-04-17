barwickred

WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 AM » See ya Woody.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 AM » True per Twitter. Wow wasn't expecting that so quickly

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 AM » Confirmed on club website. Good appointment in theory but he likes his players to have a set of bollocks and ours mostly have none.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 AM »



https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1275353281699684353

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 AM » Well that was a waste of a season, everyone other than Gibbo knew what was going to happen, absolute clown. Hopefully Warnock can do his thing and keep us up

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 AM »



Now we are back to Pulis type football. We lurch from one philosophy to another. We will stay up now though at least which was the whole point really.



If I hear anyone whining about wanting pretty attacking football again I'll swing for them!



Release the dogs of war.



Shame for Woody but the manner of defeat on Saturday and the national reaction to the state we are in probably forced Gibsons hand. Now we are back to Pulis type football. We lurch from one philosophy to another. We will stay up now though at least which was the whole point really. If I hear anyone whining about wanting pretty attacking football again I'll swing for them! Release the dogs of war.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 AM » Fuck pretty football. Another failed experiment. Lump the ball up and fucking gerrintoem

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:16:27 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:14:08 AM Fuck pretty football. Another failed experiment. Lump the ball up and fucking gerrintoem



Exactly. It's competitive sport not the fuckin theater. Just fuckin win. I couldn't give a shiny shite how we do it.



Exactly. It's competitive sport not the fuckin theater. Just fuckin win. I couldn't give a shiny shite how we do it. Good choice in Warnock. One for the old school lads. Will have some fun with him in charge. Gibson should tie him down on a three year contract and let him have a right go. A proper manager in charge for the first time in a long time.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 AM »



However, he's got an absolutely shite squad to work with and limited time



Hopefully he can do it



In Warny We Trust



Warnock is a very good championship manager However, he's got an absolutely shite squad to work with and limited time Hopefully he can do it In Warny We Trust

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:08:51 AM » I hope he doesnt fly players in privately

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:10:06 AM » Im happy with this appointment



For too long too many players have coasted and been allowed to get away with it



I expect Warnock to get a grip of them or get rid, Instil a competitive and winning mentality and make sure each and every player knows exactly what is expected of them and how to go about delivering it.



I hope he is a clear out. I reckon a certain type of player wants to play for Warnock and thats the kind we want at the club.



Onward and upward hopefully - great that the Gibson/Warnock partnership has finally come about Logged

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:10:26 PM »



Bang on Don Pepe. Looking forward to the last eight matches now rather than dreading them. We're staying up!

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:13:30 PM » https://youtu.be/im85NY4NKt4





👍😁😁😁👍

Posts: 526 Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:13:58 PM » I cant get excited about this because Gibson ties the hands of every Manager he gets..everyone of them.



There is no point Changing just the manager if Gibson surrounds hi with his cheap yes men.



Were just lurching from one disaster to the next. Logged

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:19:37 PM » Watch out for Britt suddenly scoring again.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:20:46 PM » If he can get a tune of that lazy cunt we'll be fine.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:31:27 PM »





Haway Colin...



Woodgate... the only manager to get booed off in an empty stadium... Haway Colin...

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:10:28 PM »



Why Gibson couldn't have acted sooner god only knows. Everyone could see El Thicko didn't have it and would never be able to learn it either.







Our chances of survival have jumped massively.







I wanted COLIN here several times in the past - hopefully he can do something but it is a difficult task for him to get this bunch shaped up with so few games left.



COME ON BORO!!!!!!!



GREAT NEWS! Why Gibson couldn't have acted sooner god only knows. Everyone could see El Thicko didn't have it and would never be able to learn it either. Our chances of survival have jumped massively. I wanted COLIN here several times in the past - hopefully he can do something but it is a difficult task for him to get this bunch shaped up with so few games left. COME ON BORO!!!!!!!

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:55:33 PM »



Did Woody bang yer Mrs? Get a fuckin grip.

Posts: 12 327Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:16:03 PM »

The players that have not renewed will give zero fucks.

I also suspect that a fair few of the rest of the squad see relegation as their way of getting a move.

If we go down, most will need to be sold.

That is a tough mindset to alter in a short space of time.







COB.







I just hope he can make a difference in a few weeks.The players that have not renewed will give zero fucks.I also suspect that a fair few of the rest of the squad see relegation as their way of getting a move.If we go down, most will need to be sold.That is a tough mindset to alter in a short space of time.COB. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:10:34 PM » We have to hope that Warnock can do the trick. It is possible that the players could not be arsed to play for Woodgate and hence the woeful performances. Unfortunately there are only eight games left and we need to win at leat four of them to stand a chance. The problem is however, that the squad is abysmal. Having to play behind closed doors makes it even more trickier. I afraid its too late Mr Gibson. League one beckons.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:10:34 PM We have to hope that Warnock can do the trick. It is possible that the players could not be arsed to play for Woodgate and hence the woeful performances. Unfortunately there are only eight games left and we need to win at leat four of them to stand a chance. The problem is however, that the squad is abysmal. Having to play behind closed doors makes it even more trickier. I afraid its too late Mr Gibson. League one beckons. Me You and a few others have been saying this about Gibson for years , same old threads every season Bill as we know . I am 100% sure were going down might as well back em for the drop











Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt £100.00 it is .. In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:34:26 PM » It will be a miracle if Warnock can keep Boro up' they were fucking useless before the break and even worse now.Hope he manages it but doubt he will.

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:52:06 PM » How long is he staying at Boro? keeps saying he's come to"help out".

Re: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!! « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:52:06 PM How long is he staying at Boro? keeps saying he's come to"help out".

OF COURSE HE WILL SAY THAT ANYONE WOULD DONT EXPECT MIRACLES WITH THIS SHITE

OF COURSE HE WILL SAY THAT ANYONE WOULD DONT EXPECT MIRACLES WITH THIS SHITE I HOPE HE CLOCKS CLAYTON AND FRIEND