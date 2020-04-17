|
Pallys bar stool
Confirmed on club website. Good appointment in theory but he likes his players to have a set of bollocks and ours mostly have none.
thicko
Woodgate... the only manager to get booed off in an empty stadium...
Haway Colin...
Johnny Thunder
I just hope he can make a difference in a few weeks.
The players that have not renewed will give zero fucks.
I also suspect that a fair few of the rest of the squad see relegation as their way of getting a move.
If we go down, most will need to be sold.
That is a tough mindset to alter in a short space of time.
COB.
