June 23, 2020, 09:39:08 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: WARNOCK MANAGER.!!!  (Read 650 times)
barwickred
« on: Today at 09:54:21 AM »
See ya Woody. :lenin:
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
BoroPE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:00:14 AM »
Wheres Lids ? 
Logged
DowningAlbion
🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:00:58 AM »
True per Twitter. Wow wasn't expecting that so quickly :jowo7:
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 11


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:21 AM »
Confirmed on club website. Good appointment in theory but he likes his players to have a set of bollocks and ours mostly have none.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:05 AM »
 oleary

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1275353281699684353
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:07:28 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jonathan-woodgate-leaves-middlesbrough-neil-18470599
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:08:30 AM »
Well that was a waste of a season, everyone other than Gibbo knew what was going to happen, absolute clown. Hopefully Warnock can do his thing and keep us up   :alastair:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:12:42 AM »
Shame for Woody but the manner of defeat on Saturday and the national reaction to the state we are in probably forced Gibsons hand.

Now we are back to Pulis type football. We lurch from one philosophy to another. We will stay up now though at least which was the whole point really.

If I hear anyone whining about wanting pretty attacking football again I'll swing for them!

Release the dogs of war.

 :mido:
Logged
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:14:08 AM »
Fuck pretty football. Another failed experiment. Lump the ball up and fucking gerrintoem
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:27 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:14:08 AM
Fuck pretty football. Another failed experiment. Lump the ball up and fucking gerrintoem

Exactly. It's competitive sport not the fuckin theater. Just fuckin win. I couldn't give a shiny shite how we do it.

Good choice in Warnock. One for the old school lads. Will have some fun with him in charge. Gibson should tie him down on a three year contract and let him have a right go. A proper manager in charge for the first time in a long time.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:27:25 AM »
Gibson's kidding. It's Sol Campbell.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 519


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:28:20 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:27:25 AM
Gibson's kidding. It's Sol Campbell.



 
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:32:29 AM »
Warnock is a very good championship manager

However, he's got an absolutely shite squad to work with and limited time

Hopefully he can do it

In Warny We Trust

 :homer:
Logged
Korky
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:08:51 AM »
I hope he doesnt fly players in privately
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:10:06 AM »
Im happy with this appointment

For too long too many players have coasted and been allowed to get away with it

I expect Warnock to get a grip of them or get rid, Instil a competitive and winning mentality and make sure each and every player knows exactly what is expected of them and how to go about delivering it.

I hope he is a clear out. I reckon a certain type of player wants to play for Warnock and thats the kind we want at the club.

Onward and upward hopefully - great that the Gibson/Warnock partnership has finally come about
Logged
towz
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:08:46 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:10:26 PM »
Bang on Don Pepe. Looking forward to the last eight matches now rather than dreading them. We're staying up!

 :alastair: :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:13:30 PM »
https://youtu.be/im85NY4NKt4


👍😁😁😁👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Rediculous
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:13:58 PM »
I cant get excited about this because Gibson ties the hands of every Manager he gets..everyone of them.

There is no point Changing just the manager if Gibson surrounds hi with his cheap yes men.

Were just lurching from one disaster to the next.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:19:37 PM »
Watch out for Britt suddenly scoring again.
Logged
towz
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:20:46 PM »
If he can get a tune of that lazy cunt we'll be fine.
Logged
thicko
Posts: 87

« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:31:27 PM »
Woodgate... the only manager to get booed off in an empty stadium...


Haway Colin...
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:10:28 PM »
GREAT NEWS!

Why Gibson couldn't have acted sooner god only knows.  Everyone could see El Thicko didn't have it and would never be able to learn it either.

 :meltdown:

Our chances of survival have jumped massively.

 :pope2:

I wanted COLIN here several times in the past - hopefully he can do something but it is a difficult task for him to get this bunch shaped up with so few games left.

COME ON BORO!!!!!!!

 :alastair:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:46:20 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275399875929260032
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:49:38 PM »
Nice one plaz. Cheers.

 :like:
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:54:11 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:08:30 AM
Well that was a waste of a season


100%. Obviously Warnock won't exactly stay long term so where the fuck we go next, I have no idea.


Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:08:30 AM
everyone other than Gibbo knew what was going to happen, absolute clown.


That's not true. Most on here knew the score and called it what it was. A joke appointment. Plenty were happy with it. Local lad done good, etc.


Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:08:30 AM
Hopefully Warnock can do his thing and keep us up   :alastair:


I am far more confident compared to how I felt yesterday.


:like:   :like:    :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:55:33 PM »
Did Woody bang yer Mrs? Get a fuckin grip.

 
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:58:25 PM »
Quote from: Korky on Today at 11:08:51 AM
I hope he doesnt fly players in privately


mick    mick    klins
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:16:03 PM »
I just hope he can make a difference in a few weeks.
The players that have not renewed will give zero fucks.
I also suspect that a fair few of the rest of the squad see relegation as their way of getting a move.
If we go down, most will need to be sold.
That is a tough mindset to alter in a short space of time.



COB.



 :mido: :mido:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
plazmuh
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:36:04 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/neil-warnock-press-conference-transcript-18476108
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:10:34 PM »
We have to hope that Warnock can do the trick. It is possible that the players could not be arsed to play for Woodgate and hence the woeful performances. Unfortunately there are only eight games left and we need to win at leat four of them to stand a chance. The problem is however, that the squad is abysmal. Having to play behind closed doors makes it even more trickier. I afraid its too late Mr Gibson. League one beckons.
Logged
sockets
Welch
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:18:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:10:34 PM
We have to hope that Warnock can do the trick. It is possible that the players could not be arsed to play for Woodgate and hence the woeful performances. Unfortunately there are only eight games left and we need to win at leat four of them to stand a chance. The problem is however, that the squad is abysmal. Having to play behind closed doors makes it even more trickier. I afraid its too late Mr Gibson. League one beckons.





Me You and a few others have been saying this about Gibson for years , same old threads every season Bill as we know . I am 100% sure were going down  might as well back em for the drop
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:34:26 PM »
It will be a miracle if Warnock can keep Boro up' they were fucking useless before the break and even worse now.Hope he manages it but doubt he will.
Logged
