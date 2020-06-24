dropthebomb

Re: 3000 on security service high priority watch list « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 PM » Richard Kemp, I think it was, made an interesting comment today about how the inaccurate perception of far-right terrorism has skewed the way in which the security services tackle terrorism as a whole.



When the media are running with headlines about how far-right terrorism is the fastest growing threat because the case=load jumped from 6% to 10% in a couple of years, you can perhaps see why.