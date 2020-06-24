Welcome,
June 24, 2020, 12:57:06 AM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
3000 on security service high priority watch list
Author
Topic: 3000 on security service high priority watch list (Read 84 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 879
3000 on security service high priority watch list
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:46 AM »
What the fuck are we as a country when we openly welcome hostile terrorists in and let them run wild?
Also, why do none of these terrorists who hate Israel and jews so much never attack a Synagogue or murder jews? 🤔
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
dropthebomb
Posts: 105
Re: 3000 on security service high priority watch list
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:32 PM »
Richard Kemp, I think it was, made an interesting comment today about how the inaccurate perception of far-right terrorism has skewed the way in which the security services tackle terrorism as a whole.
When the media are running with headlines about how far-right terrorism is the fastest growing threat because the case=load jumped from 6% to 10% in a couple of years, you can perhaps see why.
