June 23, 2020, 02:57:44 AM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just a thought....
Author
Topic: Just a thought.... (Read 31 times)
towz
Posts: 8 367
Just a thought....
Today
at 12:15:30 AM »
How ridiculous is it to think that you can know anything about a person by the colour of their skin? Good night
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 289
Re: Just a thought....
Today
at 02:40:36 AM »
