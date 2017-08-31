Welcome,
June 26, 2020, 10:42:10 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Author
Topic: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment (Read 1656 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 697
Once in every lifetime
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:17:51 PM
Fucking hell, you CHARGED 38 of them?!
Yeah i had to, i needed new batteries for the missus' special friend
Glory Glory Man United
Erimus44
Posts: 338
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: daftjim on
Yesterday
at 06:16:22 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 04:54:53 PM
Isnt it, point just proven you fucking dull cunt. Get a life you miserable cunt
Whooooosh
Hows them bookings these last few months?
Me? working from home on full whack.... and they still pay for the work flat.
Imagine being this insecure.
Pile
Posts: 39 740
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 07:15:54 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Yesterday
at 06:16:22 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 04:54:53 PM
Isnt it, point just proven you fucking dull cunt. Get a life you miserable cunt
Whooooosh
Hows them bookings these last few months?
Me? working from home on full whack.... and they still pay for the work flat.
No whoosh, all fair game on here lad.
I'm doing fine thanks, 2 gigs done today and 2 more over the weekend.
Gotta keep entertaining the folk stuck in care homes, especially when they can't see loved ones.
Just a pointer to the dickheads, i've done over 90 care home gigs since March, and 52 of them i've done for free, i didn't have to, i wanted to.
Good lad Rick.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 1 773
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on June 23, 2020, 09:56:54 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 23, 2020, 09:54:39 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on June 23, 2020, 09:53:33 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on June 23, 2020, 09:27:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 23, 2020, 09:17:33 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on June 23, 2020, 09:10:34 PM
CROCKET YOUR FAT NORTON GOBLIN GILF IS VILE 🤢🤢🤢🤢
BEER ME CHUNKY LEG 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻
Mentioning personal things from a poster is a no no........
This is a bigger issue with the board than posting white lives matter, which they do.
NOWT TO SAY ABOUT SMALLTOWNS DAD TODAY RIK?
NOWT TO SAY ABOUT CAPIOS MARRIAGE TODAY RIK?
NO... THEN SHHHH ...
BEER ME BUD🍻🍺🍻🍺
What happened to the olive branch mayyyte
WELL HE NEEDS TO STOP DISHING IT OUT... PORTIONS HE CANT EVEN HANDLE 👍
BEER ME MATTY KID🍻🍺🍻🍺
Matty take it from someone "in the game" the level of "commitment" to this character is admirable but its also very worrying. The effect "mentally" on switching "personalities" might not take its toll now but it will affect you later. Just some food for thought....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 319
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:17:51 PM
Fucking hell, you CHARGED 38 of them?!
🤣🤣🤣🤣👍😀
BEER ME MATTY LAD 🍻🍺🍻🍺
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
Posts: 1 773
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: DowningAlbion on June 23, 2020, 09:59:15 PM
Quote from: Pile on June 23, 2020, 09:36:02 PM
I dont struggle reading the words agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.
You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function
So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?
🍊🍊🍊
Except you did not ok?......
"ou seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him"
........You did not mention ANYTHING about a positive focus on here, thus indicating that you agreed with the appointment of Warnock superseded the "bulldozing" of racism/racists.....You should not have included "bulldozing" etc and you would have got away with this one....
So instead of being a pusedo smartarse why dont you just shut the fuck up?..............
nekder365
Posts: 1 773
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:17:51 PM
Fucking hell, you CHARGED 38 of them?!
Why was the 1st thing you focused on was 38 charged? Even you have to begrudgingly acknowledge that doing anything out of your own pocket for people less fortunate at this time than most of us on here deserves at least a well done fella even from you Capt......
Cheers Rik you know 1 of my relatives lives in 1 of the homes and they absolutely loved it. Cheers fella
CapsDave
Posts: 5 019
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
How did you decide who to charge and who not to charge?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Posts: 384
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 11:39:23 PM
Except you did not ok?......
"ou seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him"
........You did not mention ANYTHING about a positive focus on here, thus indicating that you agreed with the appointment of Warnock superseded the "bulldozing" of racism/racists.....You should not have included "bulldozing" etc and you would have got away with this one....
So instead of being a pusedo smartarse why dont you just shut the fuck up?..............
Wow. How to confuse two idiots on COB at the same time? Simply say you agree with Steve, then sit back and watch. Idiot 1 says it's "interesting" you agree, then after seven posts of word salad says he also agrees
Idiot 2 says you can't just agree with Steve if you don't fully qualify and itemise every implication of that agreement, even if you said "agree". Apparently mentioning "bulldozing" as Steve did means you didn't really agree, FFS
Idiot 2 thinks "pusedo" is a thing and is also the biggest arse-licker of RWNJ's I've ever witnessed on any message board. Idiot 2 is you Ken, in case you were struggling
🍊🍊🍊
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 697
Once in every lifetime
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 06:50:27 AM
How did you decide who to charge and who not to charge?
I call the home or message them via social media. I offer them a one off free 1 hour gig. Some take me up on the free gig, others have paid me. If a venue contacts me, then I charge, at a reduced fee admittedly.
Ive been to Saltburn, Northallerton, Whitby, Richmond, Stokesley, Darlington, Hartlepool and Durham.
Its not about the money for me, its about giving something back to those worse off in life than I am. I dont do it for attention or praise, I do it because I can, and Im fucking good at what I do.
I just felt a tad embarrassed when one of my gigs made it in the the papers and local tv news.
Glory Glory Man United
Oldfield
Posts: 804
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:48:37 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 06:50:27 AM
How did you decide who to charge and who not to charge?
I call the home or message them via social media. I offer them a one off free 1 hour gig. Some take me up on the free gig, others have paid me. If a venue contacts me, then I charge, at a reduced fee admittedly.
Ive been to Saltburn, Northallerton, Whitby, Richmond, Stokesley, Darlington, Hartlepool and Durham.
Its not about the money for me, its about giving something back to those worse off in life than I am. I dont do it for attention or praise, I do it because I can, and Im fucking good at what I do.
I just felt a tad embarrassed when one of my gigs made it in the the papers and local tv news.
👏👏👏👏👏
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 697
Once in every lifetime
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 09:50:33 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:48:37 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 06:50:27 AM
How did you decide who to charge and who not to charge?
I call the home or message them via social media. I offer them a one off free 1 hour gig. Some take me up on the free gig, others have paid me. If a venue contacts me, then I charge, at a reduced fee admittedly.
Ive been to Saltburn, Northallerton, Whitby, Richmond, Stokesley, Darlington, Hartlepool and Durham.
Its not about the money for me, its about giving something back to those worse off in life than I am. I dont do it for attention or praise, I do it because I can, and Im fucking good at what I do.
I just felt a tad embarrassed when one of my gigs made it in the the papers and local tv news.
👏👏👏👏👏
May I add, all my gigs are under social distancing rules. I perform 20 ft away from the residents. If its cold they stay indoors and I sing from outside in the garden or car park. If its warm like yesterday in Thornaby, we are all outdoors and Im well away from the residents
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Posts: 41 957
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Can they shut the curtains?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 697
Once in every lifetime
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:54:38 AM
Can they shut the curtains?
No need for that Matthew, theyve already pulled the shutters down before I arrive...
Glory Glory Man United
