nekder365

Online



Posts: 1 766





Posts: 1 766

Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #155 on: Today at 11:39:23 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on June 23, 2020, 09:59:15 PM Quote from: Pile on June 23, 2020, 09:36:02 PM I dont struggle reading the words  agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.



You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function



So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?



🍊🍊🍊

You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote functionSo to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?🍊🍊🍊

Except you did not ok?......



"ou seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him"



........You did not mention ANYTHING about a positive focus on here, thus indicating that you agreed with the appointment of Warnock superseded the "bulldozing" of racism/racists.....You should not have included "bulldozing" etc and you would have got away with this one....



So instead of being a pusedo smartarse why dont you just shut the fuck up?.............. Except you did not ok?......"ou seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him"........You did not mention ANYTHING about a positive focus on here, thus indicating that you agreed with the appointment of Warnock superseded the "bulldozing" of racism/racists.....You should not have included "bulldozing" etc and you would have got away with this one....So instead of being a pusedo smartarse why dont you just shut the fuck up?..............