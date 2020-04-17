DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 376





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 376 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #105 on: June 23, 2020, 09:59:15 PM » Quote from: Pile on June 23, 2020, 09:36:02 PM I dont struggle reading the words  agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.



You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function



So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?



🍊🍊🍊 You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote functionSo to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 734







Posts: 39 734 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #109 on: June 23, 2020, 10:11:32 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on June 23, 2020, 09:59:15 PM Quote from: Pile on June 23, 2020, 09:36:02 PM I dont struggle reading the words  agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.



You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function



So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?



🍊🍊🍊

You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote functionSo to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?🍊🍊🍊



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.



Like I said, silly troll. So I was right? Youve backed me up.You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.Like I said, silly troll. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 708







WelchPosts: 708 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #116 on: June 23, 2020, 10:23:56 PM » Quote from: Pile on June 23, 2020, 10:19:49 PM

Yes thats correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me pile of ironing ran off crying. Id already starting posting again before you left.

[/quote]















monty fucktard the bell end of the internet Yes thats correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me pile of ironing ran off crying. Id already starting posting again before you left.[/quote]monty fucktard the bell end of the internet Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 376





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 376 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #121 on: June 23, 2020, 10:28:09 PM » Quote from: Pile on June 23, 2020, 10:11:32 PM 🍊🍊🍊

So I was right? Youve backed me up.



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.

Like I said, silly troll



Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"



The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.



It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."



🍊🍊🍊 Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 734







Posts: 39 734 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #124 on: June 23, 2020, 10:33:01 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on June 23, 2020, 10:28:09 PM Quote from: Pile on June 23, 2020, 10:11:32 PM 🍊🍊🍊

So I was right? Youve backed me up.



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.

Like I said, silly troll



Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"



The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.



It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."



🍊🍊🍊

Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."🍊🍊🍊



Silly troll, be better. So you did agree with Steve, even though you had no control. Youre saying the same thing as me but youre getting yourself wound up and cant see it.Silly troll, be better. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 509





Posts: 509 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:24:47 AM »



I said to Steve when I rejoined the board that I hoped it had moved on from those times but there's still personal details flying about, still personal pictures flying about, still paedo accusations flying about and still racism. Nobody wants a message board like fmttm so how about winding yer necks in a bit and helping Steve out. Cut out all of the above or fuck off.



In the interests of balance and fair play, I must confirm that both bobend and elcapitan made extremely personal, racist comments towards myself and my family in the past. They were not the only ones either. It's all forgotten about as far as I am concerned. Forgiven them and moved on. I can also see why crocket is bringing it back up as there's a whiff of hypocrisy in the air.I said to Steve when I rejoined the board that I hoped it had moved on from those times but there's still personal details flying about, still personal pictures flying about, still paedo accusations flying about and still racism. Nobody wants a message board like fmttm so how about winding yer necks in a bit and helping Steve out. Cut out all of the above or fuck off. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:22 AM by livefastdieyoung » Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 001







Posts: 9 001 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:52:29 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:24:47 AM



I said to Steve when I rejoined the board that I hoped it had moved on from those times but there's still personal details flying about, still personal pictures flying about, still paedo accusations flying about and still racism. Nobody wants a message board like fmttm so how about winding yer necks in a bit and helping Steve out. Cut out all of the above or fuck off.





In the interests of balance and fair play, I must confirm that both bobend and elcapitan made extremely personal, racist comments towards myself and my family in the past. They were not the only ones either. It's all forgotten about as far as I am concerned. Forgiven them and moved on. I can also see why crocket is bringing it back up as there's a whiff of hypocrisy in the air.I said to Steve when I rejoined the board that I hoped it had moved on from those times but there's still personal details flying about, still personal pictures flying about, still paedo accusations flying about and still racism. Nobody wants a message board like fmttm so how about winding yer necks in a bit and helping Steve out. Cut out all of the above or fuck off.

Good post ... but that approach would remove 99.99% of certain members' contributions Good post ... but that approach would remove 99.99% of certain members' contributions Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 509





Posts: 509 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:57:30 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:52:29 AM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:24:47 AM



I said to Steve when I rejoined the board that I hoped it had moved on from those times but there's still personal details flying about, still personal pictures flying about, still paedo accusations flying about and still racism. Nobody wants a message board like fmttm so how about winding yer necks in a bit and helping Steve out. Cut out all of the above or fuck off.





In the interests of balance and fair play, I must confirm that both bobend and elcapitan made extremely personal, racist comments towards myself and my family in the past. They were not the only ones either. It's all forgotten about as far as I am concerned. Forgiven them and moved on. I can also see why crocket is bringing it back up as there's a whiff of hypocrisy in the air.I said to Steve when I rejoined the board that I hoped it had moved on from those times but there's still personal details flying about, still personal pictures flying about, still paedo accusations flying about and still racism. Nobody wants a message board like fmttm so how about winding yer necks in a bit and helping Steve out. Cut out all of the above or fuck off.

Good post ... but that approach would remove 99.99% of certain members' contributions

Good post ... but that approach would remove 99.99% of certain members' contributions

Well in the end it's about the type of message board you want to have isn't it. Let it all carry on then, it's not my board to make the rules. It's possible to still have a good laugh without any of the above happening. Well in the end it's about the type of message board you want to have isn't it. Let it all carry on then, it's not my board to make the rules. It's possible to still have a good laugh without any of the above happening. Logged