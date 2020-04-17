DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 368





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 368 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:59:15 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:36:02 PM I dont struggle reading the words  agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.



You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function



So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?



🍊🍊🍊 You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote functionSo to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 726







Posts: 39 726 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:59:15 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:36:02 PM I dont struggle reading the words  agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.



You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function



So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?



🍊🍊🍊

You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote functionSo to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?🍊🍊🍊



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.



Like I said, silly troll. So I was right? Youve backed me up.You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.Like I said, silly troll. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 726







Posts: 39 726 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 10:19:49 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 10:16:23 PM 😂😂😂😂DIDN'T YOU SAY YOU CAME BACK COS I HAD LEFT COS YOU WERE SHIT FEARED OF ME😂😂😂😂



DONT WORRY PILE OF IRONING I WILL LEAVE YOU ALONE 🐧👍



BEER ME THICKO😂🍻🍺🍻🍺

Yes thats correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me pile of ironing ran off crying. Id already starting posting again before you left. Yes thats correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me pile of ironing ran off crying. Id already starting posting again before you left. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 705







WelchPosts: 705 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 10:23:56 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:19:49 PM

Yes thats correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me pile of ironing ran off crying. Id already starting posting again before you left.

[/quote]















monty fucktard the bell end of the internet Yes thats correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me pile of ironing ran off crying. Id already starting posting again before you left.[/quote]monty fucktard the bell end of the internet Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 368





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 368 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:28:09 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM 🍊🍊🍊

So I was right? Youve backed me up.



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.

Like I said, silly troll



Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"



The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.



It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."



🍊🍊🍊 Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 726







Posts: 39 726 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:28:09 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM 🍊🍊🍊

So I was right? Youve backed me up.



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.

Like I said, silly troll



Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"



The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.



It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."



🍊🍊🍊

Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."🍊🍊🍊



Silly troll, be better. So you did agree with Steve, even though you had no control. Youre saying the same thing as me but youre getting yourself wound up and cant see it.Silly troll, be better. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.