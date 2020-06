DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 368





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 368 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:59:15 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:36:02 PM I donít struggle reading the words Ď agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Clubí. Be better you silly troll.



You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function



So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?



🍊🍊🍊 You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote functionSo to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 726







Posts: 39 726 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:59:15 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:36:02 PM I donít struggle reading the words Ď agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Clubí. Be better you silly troll.



You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote function



So to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?



🍊🍊🍊

You clearly struggle to comprehend the correct meaning. Let me help you - the key word I used is "agree" so who was I agreeing with? Goldby, the author of the post I replied to via quote functionSo to be absolutely clear, I was agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his bulldozing of the far-right loons, because the appointment of Warnock was a major new event that would hopefully lead to a postive focus on this forum. OK?🍊🍊🍊



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.



Like I said, silly troll. So I was right? Youíve backed me up.You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.Like I said, silly troll. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 726







Posts: 39 726 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 10:19:49 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 10:16:23 PM 😂😂😂😂DIDN'T YOU SAY YOU CAME BACK COS I HAD LEFT COS YOU WERE SHIT FEARED OF ME😂😂😂😂



DONT WORRY PILE OF IRONING I WILL LEAVE YOU ALONE 🐧👍



BEER ME THICKO😂🍻🍺🍻🍺

Yes thatís correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me Ďpile of ironingí ran off crying. Iíd already starting posting again before you left. Yes thatís correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me Ďpile of ironingí ran off crying. Iíd already starting posting again before you left. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 705







WelchPosts: 705 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 10:23:56 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:19:49 PM

Yes thatís correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me Ďpile of ironingí ran off crying. Iíd already starting posting again before you left.

[/quote]















monty fucktard the bell end of the internet Yes thatís correct. I sat reading the board for months but was too scared to post until I noticed an opportunity to sneak back on because the bloke who calls me Ďpile of ironingí ran off crying. Iíd already starting posting again before you left.[/quote]monty fucktard the bell end of the internet Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 368





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 368 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:28:09 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM 🍊🍊🍊

So I was right? Youíve backed me up.



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.

Like I said, silly troll



Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"



The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.



It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."



🍊🍊🍊 Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 726







Posts: 39 726 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:28:09 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM 🍊🍊🍊

So I was right? Youíve backed me up.



You agreed that the bulldozing of racism should take a back seat because we have a new manager.

Like I said, silly troll



Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"



The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.



It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."



🍊🍊🍊

Jesus wept, I had no idea you were T-Bone levels of stupid. Your orginal point to me was "So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting"The clear implication of that was I was somehow at fault when I was just agreeing with Steve's decision to delay his new board policy, over which I have no influence or control.It now seems you are saying the new policy of bulldozing far-right racists should start ASAP, which again is a point to Steve because it is nothing to do with me. Now I understand why they say "never argue with an idiot..."🍊🍊🍊



Silly troll, be better. So you did agree with Steve, even though you had no control. Youíre saying the same thing as me but youíre getting yourself wound up and canít see it.Silly troll, be better. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.