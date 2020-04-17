Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 326


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:34:44 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:33:10 PM
Just ban political talk on the forum.



 :like:



 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 519


« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:39:09 PM »
More room for tits and fanny

 :mido:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 326


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:47:44 PM »
 :pope2:


 :alastair:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 879


« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:58:01 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 02:14:24 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:02:39 PM
I was just about to announce huge changes on here - I drafted the post last night and was about to action it, but Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while.

The bulldozers are moving in on the far right extremsists on here. It won't be pretty and there will be many casualties.

In the meantime, let's get behind Neil Warnock and make sure we stay up!   

Lenin/bobupanddown. Your days are numbered. back to mumsnet for you. Again.

I've got over 1000 followers on Gab, why would I give a fuck about the 12 posters and their altar egos on here?

If Goldby wants to be a cunt and ban me so be it, he pays the bills so he calls the shots.

Be interesting to see who'd financially support this place if times were hard though, not tax dodging parasite cunts like you though Jim eh?

The only burden you share is your wife at swingers parties   mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
daftjim
Posts: 2 476


« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:59:46 PM »
1000 followers on Gab. 
Fucking hilarious.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 879


« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:02:12 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 02:59:46 PM
1000 followers on Gab. 
Fucking hilarious.

I heard your wife has a 1000 followers on Adult Friend Finder and most of them claim to be your mates. mick
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:04:20 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 02:59:46 PM
1000 followers on Gab. 
Fucking hilarious.

 monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 279


« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:07:58 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 02:59:46 PM
1000 followers on Gab. 
Fucking hilarious.


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

BEER ME DYCHE 🍺🍻🍺🍻🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Oldfield
Posts: 782



« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:20:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:02:12 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 02:59:46 PM
1000 followers on Gab. 
Fucking hilarious.

I heard your wife has a 1000 followers on Adult Friend Finder and most of them claim to be your mates. mick



 monkey monkey :basil: :basil:
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 709



« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:18:27 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:50:53 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:02:39 PM
I was just about to announce huge changes on here - I drafted the post last night and was about to action it, but Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while.

The bulldozers are moving in on the far right extremsists on here. It won't be pretty and there will be many casualties.

In the meantime, let's get behind Neil Warnock and make sure we stay up!   

That is good news and agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club 👍
So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
DowningAlbion
🍊🍊🍊
Posts: 365


« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:54:23 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:18:27 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:50:53 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:02:39 PM
I was just about to announce huge changes on here - I drafted the post last night and was about to action it, but Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while.

The bulldozers are moving in on the far right extremsists on here. It won't be pretty and there will be many casualties.

In the meantime, let's get behind Neil Warnock and make sure we stay up!    
That is good news and agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club 👍
So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting.

You seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him

Nothing controversial or difficult about that 🍊🍊🍊
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:58:10 PM »
Exactly who's a racist on here like ?

Whats all this far right bollocks supposed to mean ?


Any examples
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:59:45 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:58:10 PM
Exactly who's a racist on here like ?

Whats all this far right bollocks supposed to mean ?


Any examples

You  :ukfist:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:13:47 PM »
snake rat I was asking the other cretin albion not you

I Seen a thread other day from some time back u were being racists 100% against Kevs Thia wife .. hypocritical parasitic welching snake 
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:14:51 PM »
was i fuck being racist against anyone's Thia wife
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 999



« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:15:39 PM »
We are living in unprecedented times and a fascinating period politically and socially. Many board members I suspect represent a widespread viewpoint made worse by the undeniable MSM agenda going on that frustratingly feels like oppression and for anyone passionately against hypocrisy and double-standards.

Apart from the inane name calling which is fucking pathetic for grown men I think some of the counter argument to BLM has been valid and some points representative of a large % civvy street. Because there is an intolerance to any dissenting voice made worse by wide-up merchants from Shrugland on here and weak levels of debate - it just descends into petty name calling and accusations of being racist - mature debate is impossible but there again it is COB.

Personally I am OK (in my own skin in all aspects) but I do worry about my kids and the younger generation so feel impassioned to say my piece. If Steve wants to crush the dissenting voices on here well under the pretence of racism then I am happy to volunteer to opt out but it would be a sad day for the board and a debating platform for Boro fans.
Logged
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:15:50 PM »
ill soon find it and once again show what a cunt u are snake rat
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
nekder365
Posts: 1 762


« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:23:13 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:15:39 PM
We are living in unprecedented times and a fascinating period politically and socially. Many board members I suspect represent a widespread viewpoint made worse by the undeniable MSM agenda going on that frustratingly feels like oppression and for anyone passionately against hypocrisy and double-standards.

Apart from the inane name calling which is fucking pathetic for grown men I think some of the counter argument to BLM has been valid and some points representative of a large % civvy street. Because there is an intolerance to any dissenting voice made worse by wide-up merchants from Shrugland on here and weak levels of debate - it just descends into petty name calling and accusations of being racist - mature debate is impossible but there again it is COB.

Personally I am OK (in my own skin in all aspects) but I do worry about my kids and the younger generation so feel impassioned to say my piece. If Steve wants to crush the dissenting voices on here well under the pretence of racism then I am happy to volunteer to opt out but it would be a sad day for the board and a debating platform for Boro fans.

A few have very different views to SG so are they for the chop? Is Steve going call the racists out before or just "bulldoze"? .... But agree with above post overall.... :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 319



« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:24:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:51 PM
was i fuck being racist against anyone's Thia wife

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:25:12 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:24:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:51 PM
was i fuck being racist against anyone's Thia wife

 


COB is too left wing for you now, Clem 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:26:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:51 PM
was i fuck being racist against anyone's Thia wife




Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 01, 2017, 01:19:06 PM
I have seen both Bob and Matty taking great pleasure playing the race card on here. Yet both of them this morning have come out with racist remarks. That basically makes any future racist claims made by them null and void.

 :like:



read the thread you hypocritical racist bet welching wanker
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 319



« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:29:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:25:12 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:24:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:51 PM
was i fuck being racist against anyone's Thia wife

 


COB is too left wing for you now, Clem 

Yeah. That's probably why I choose to live in one of the most liberal places on earth.

 :duh:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:31:06 PM »
Yeah.... THATS the reason  monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 319



« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:33:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:31:06 PM
Yeah.... THATS the reason  monkey monkey

BUMCAT'S post activity today:

- Homophobia - check
- Racism - check
- Welching on lost bets - check
- Plagiarizing top cooking tips - check
- Generally being a twat - check
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #74 on: Today at 08:34:52 PM »
 monkey


Bulldozing myself 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 1 762


« Reply #75 on: Today at 08:36:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:31:06 PM
Yeah.... THATS the reason  monkey monkey

I want to flag this comment because of the context of the post................
Logged
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:41:31 PM »
Rat Snake is the poison running through this place .. Goldby used to post what a lot of others posted now hes got it in for us all. Rat Snake thinks its great ..

Quote from: Steve Göldby on June 06, 2017, 10:05:26 AM
Roy Larner, launched himself at the trio on Saturday night who he said had run in to the Black & Blue restaurant and bar in Borough Market shouting, "This is for Allah" and "Islam, Islam, Islam".

As staff and customers panicked, the 47-year-old shouted: "'Fuck you, I'm Millwall," before trying to punch the attackers.
 
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4575570/Millwall-fan-tells-fought-London-Bridge-terrorists.html

:mido: :pope2:







even uses the dreaded N WORD ... But he makes the rules up its his board ..
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 27, 2017, 02:07:24 AM
I know this is playing to his massive ego but gents, please stop talking to Capio. Do not associate with a nonce case.

Do not answer any of his posts or respond to him on here at all. Just ignore.

I would ban him right now but he's stitching himself up so badly with his lies, it's in best interests to keep him posting.

Shit is about to go down and nobody here wants to be involved, trust me on that. Just ignore all of his posts and do not respond to him at all, ever.

He's gone over the top... don't let him take you with him...





Reeks of double standards and RAT SNAKE is lapping it up .. vile bet welching cunt..
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 41 913


View Profile
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:44:58 PM »
If you can curb your racism, bigotry and far right views, youll be fine on here Crocky  :beer:




COB is going to be a place for humour and banter, not hatred and anger  jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:58:55 PM »
Hypocritical racist wanker


OK To tag all Thia women as dirty slags more or less

Not OK to speak against BLM


You pathetic vile racist cunt


 
Quote from: El Capitan on July 01, 2017, 12:49:51 PM
Thai women
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #79 on: Today at 09:01:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:58:55 PM
Hypocritical racist wanker


OK To tag all Highlands women as dirty slags more or less

Not OK to speak against BLM


You pathetic vile racist cunt





Dont think I know any Scottish lasses?  :pd:


I bet they drink Irn Bru and eat deep fried mars bars though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:03:11 PM »
All funny innit making up jokes editing posts


vile racist rat snake
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:04:09 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:03:11 PM
All funny innit making up jokes editing posts


vile racist rat snake


Edited your own post you dopey twat






Highlands women 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Online Online

View Profile WWW
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:05:26 PM »
No edit from me ..rat snake racist


pay your fucking debt to that charity
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 279


« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:10:34 PM »
CROCKET YOUR FAT NORTON GOBLIN GILF IS VILE 🤢🤢🤢🤢

BEER ME CHUNKY LEG 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
Posts: 1 762


« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:17:33 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:10:34 PM
CROCKET YOUR FAT NORTON GOBLIN GILF IS VILE 🤢🤢🤢🤢

BEER ME CHUNKY LEG 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻

Mentioning personal things from a poster is a no no........
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:23:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:17:33 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:10:34 PM
CROCKET YOUR FAT NORTON GOBLIN GILF IS VILE 🤢🤢🤢🤢

BEER ME CHUNKY LEG 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻

Mentioning personal things from a poster is a no no........




What do you mean, Ned?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 667


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:27:52 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:17:33 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:10:34 PM
CROCKET YOUR FAT NORTON GOBLIN GILF IS VILE 🤢🤢🤢🤢

BEER ME CHUNKY LEG 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻

Mentioning personal things from a poster is a no no........


This is a bigger issue with the board than posting white lives matter, which they do.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Posts: 41 913


« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:31:46 PM »
Crocket took pictures of a birds weathered old clout whilst she was asleep, then posted them on here without her consent.


Id say thats an issue.







Mostly cos I cant unsee it  :gaz:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 696



« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:35:25 PM »
She was far from asleep rat snake


I get access to clout on tap


You just get a clout  charles

You vile racist low life welching pest
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Posts: 39 709



« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:36:02 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 07:54:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:18:27 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:50:53 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:02:39 PM
I was just about to announce huge changes on here - I drafted the post last night and was about to action it, but Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while.

The bulldozers are moving in on the far right extremsists on here. It won't be pretty and there will be many casualties.

In the meantime, let's get behind Neil Warnock and make sure we stay up!    
That is good news and agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club 👍
So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting.

You seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him

Nothing controversial or difficult about that 🍊🍊🍊
I dont struggle reading the words  agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 39 709



« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:36:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:51 PM
was i fuck being racist against anyone's Thia wife
You dont even realise when youre doing it.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Oldfield
Posts: 782



« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:37:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:31:46 PM
Crocket took pictures of a birds weathered old clout whilst she was asleep, then posted them on here without her consent.


Id say thats an issue.







Mostly cos I cant unsee it  :gaz:

Consent? You didnt have Harlings consent did you? Paid the price for it too

Now your bollocks are locked up with Robbso in her purse

 :basil: monkey
Logged
