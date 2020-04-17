sockets



Online



Posts: 696







WelchPosts: 696 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #61 on: Today at 07:58:10 PM » Exactly who's a racist on here like ?



Whats all this far right bollocks supposed to mean ?





Any examples Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 696







WelchPosts: 696 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #63 on: Today at 08:13:47 PM » snake rat I was asking the other cretin albion not you



I Seen a thread other day from some time back u were being racists 100% against Kevs Thia wife .. hypocritical parasitic welching snake Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 999







Posts: 8 999 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #65 on: Today at 08:15:39 PM » We are living in unprecedented times and a fascinating period politically and socially. Many board members I suspect represent a widespread viewpoint made worse by the undeniable MSM agenda going on that frustratingly feels like oppression and for anyone passionately against hypocrisy and double-standards.



Apart from the inane name calling which is fucking pathetic for grown men I think some of the counter argument to BLM has been valid and some points representative of a large % civvy street. Because there is an intolerance to any dissenting voice made worse by wide-up merchants from Shrugland on here and weak levels of debate - it just descends into petty name calling and accusations of being racist - mature debate is impossible but there again it is COB.



Personally I am OK (in my own skin in all aspects) but I do worry about my kids and the younger generation so feel impassioned to say my piece. If Steve wants to crush the dissenting voices on here well under the pretence of racism then I am happy to volunteer to opt out but it would be a sad day for the board and a debating platform for Boro fans. Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 696







WelchPosts: 696 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #66 on: Today at 08:15:50 PM » ill soon find it and once again show what a cunt u are snake rat Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 1 762





Posts: 1 762 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #67 on: Today at 08:23:13 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:15:39 PM We are living in unprecedented times and a fascinating period politically and socially. Many board members I suspect represent a widespread viewpoint made worse by the undeniable MSM agenda going on that frustratingly feels like oppression and for anyone passionately against hypocrisy and double-standards.



Apart from the inane name calling which is fucking pathetic for grown men I think some of the counter argument to BLM has been valid and some points representative of a large % civvy street. Because there is an intolerance to any dissenting voice made worse by wide-up merchants from Shrugland on here and weak levels of debate - it just descends into petty name calling and accusations of being racist - mature debate is impossible but there again it is COB.



Personally I am OK (in my own skin in all aspects) but I do worry about my kids and the younger generation so feel impassioned to say my piece. If Steve wants to crush the dissenting voices on here well under the pretence of racism then I am happy to volunteer to opt out but it would be a sad day for the board and a debating platform for Boro fans.



A few have very different views to SG so are they for the chop? Is Steve going call the racists out before or just "bulldoze"? .... But agree with above post overall.... A few have very different views to SG so are they for the chop? Is Steve going call the racists out before or just "bulldoze"? .... But agree with above post overall.... Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 696







WelchPosts: 696 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #76 on: Today at 08:41:31 PM »



Quote from: Steve Göldby on June 06, 2017, 10:05:26 AM



As staff and customers panicked, the 47-year-old shouted: "'Fuck you, I'm Millwall," before trying to punch the attackers.



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4575570/Millwall-fan-tells-fought-London-Bridge-terrorists.html











Roy Larner, launched himself at the trio on Saturday night who he said had run in to the Black & Blue restaurant and bar in Borough Market shouting, "This is for Allah" and "Islam, Islam, Islam".As staff and customers panicked, the 47-year-old shouted: "'Fuck you, I'm Millwall," before trying to punch the attackers.







even uses the dreaded N WORD ... But he makes the rules up its his board ..

Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 27, 2017, 02:07:24 AM I know this is playing to his massive ego but gents, please stop talking to Capio. Do not associate with a nonce case.



Do not answer any of his posts or respond to him on here at all. Just ignore.



I would ban him right now but he's stitching himself up so badly with his lies, it's in best interests to keep him posting.



Shit is about to go down and nobody here wants to be involved, trust me on that. Just ignore all of his posts and do not respond to him at all, ever.



He's gone over the top... don't let him take you with him...











Reeks of double standards and RAT SNAKE is lapping it up .. vile bet welching cunt..







Rat Snake is the poison running through this place .. Goldby used to post what a lot of others posted now hes got it in for us all. Rat Snake thinks its great ..even uses the dreaded N WORD ... But he makes the rules up its his board ..Reeks of double standards and RAT SNAKE is lapping it up .. vile bet welching cunt.. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 41 913





Posts: 41 913 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #77 on: Today at 08:44:58 PM »









COB is going to be a place for humour and banter, not hatred and anger If you can curb your racism, bigotry and far right views, youll be fine on here CrockyCOB is going to be a place for humour and banter, not hatred and anger Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Online



Posts: 696







WelchPosts: 696 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #80 on: Today at 09:03:11 PM » All funny innit making up jokes editing posts





vile racist rat snake Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 696







WelchPosts: 696 Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment « Reply #82 on: Today at 09:05:26 PM » No edit from me ..rat snake racist





pay your fucking debt to that charity Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..