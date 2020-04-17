|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
I was just about to announce huge changes on here - I drafted the post last night and was about to action it, but Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while.
The bulldozers are moving in on the far right extremsists on here. It won't be pretty and there will be many casualties.
In the meantime, let's get behind Neil Warnock and make sure we stay up!
That is good news and agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club 👍
So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting.
You seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him
Nothing controversial or difficult about that 🍊🍊🍊
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
Rat Snake is the poison running through this place .. Goldby used to post what a lot of others posted now hes got it in for us all. Rat Snake thinks its great ..
even uses the dreaded N WORD ... But he makes the rules up its his board ..
I know this is playing to his massive ego but gents, please stop talking to Capio. Do not associate with a nonce case.
Do not answer any of his posts or respond to him on here at all. Just ignore.
I would ban him right now but he's stitching himself up so badly with his lies, it's in best interests to keep him posting.
Shit is about to go down and nobody here wants to be involved, trust me on that. Just ignore all of his posts and do not respond to him at all, ever.
He's gone over the top... don't let him take you with him...
Reeks of double standards and RAT SNAKE is lapping it up .. vile bet welching cunt..
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
Hypocritical racist wanker
OK To tag all Thia women as dirty slags more or less
Not OK to speak against BLM
You pathetic vile racist cunt
Thai women
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
I was just about to announce huge changes on here - I drafted the post last night and was about to action it, but Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while.
The bulldozers are moving in on the far right extremsists on here. It won't be pretty and there will be many casualties.
In the meantime, let's get behind Neil Warnock and make sure we stay up!
That is good news and agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club 👍
So you think Boro bringing Neil Warnock in for 8 games overshadows stopping racism? Interesting.
You seem to struggle with English comprehension. Steve Goldby said "Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while" [bulldozing the racists] and I agreed with him
Nothing controversial or difficult about that 🍊🍊🍊
I dont struggle reading the words agree it has now been overshadowed by events at the Club. Be better you silly troll.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|