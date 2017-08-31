Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 23, 2020, 12:06:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment  (Read 324 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 PM »
Why?

Were you not brought up by your parent(s) to be accepting and tolerant of others?



Spread love not hate guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 290



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 PM »


 :wanker:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 PM »
I have noticed a very very subtle* feeding of COB right wing views into your brain since your BoroSF days mate  mick












*obvious as fuck  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 662


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 PM »
You should report it to the police and do your civic duty.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 369


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 PM »
Clem has definitely lurched to the right like the fucking neo Nazi cunt 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:26:41 PM
Clem has definitely lurched to the right like the fucking neo Nazi cunt 


Hell deny it of course  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 369


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM »
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins
Logged
Archie Stevens
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 220


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 369


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 929


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM »
Its not really good fishing when you only catch your lefty mates Matty

Shockingly obvious - you used to be much better

 souey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 995



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.

Good you have stopped switching usernames ...  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 995



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM
Its not really good fishing when you only catch your lefty mates Matty

Shockingly obvious - you used to be much better

 souey



I wont even keep you as bait Quntzy. *throws back in*  :ponce: :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 369


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 929


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:40:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM
Its not really good fishing when you only catch your lefty mates Matty

Shockingly obvious - you used to be much better

 souey



I wont even keep you as bait Quntzy. *throws back in*  :ponce: :ponce:

Nope - trying way too hard son

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:




You got a Thai bride Willie?


Bit ironic with all your bigotry isnt it  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 995



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 369


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 290



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:45:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:28:38 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:26:41 PM
Clem has definitely lurched to the right like the fucking neo Nazi cunt  


Hell deny it of course  lost
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:28 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 657


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 PM »
Where the fuck is the racism?

Because people dont fall for all this black lives matter?

Or is it because white people say white lives matter too?

Do ALL LIVES NOT MATTER?

Blacks dont give a fuck about blacks, 90% of the time.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Archie Stevens
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 220


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:46:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.

Good you have stopped switching usernames ...  :like:

Deflection... Done badly.

Better polish up your act sharpo chor.

Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 995



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:




You got a Thai bride Willie?


Bit ironic with all your bigotry isnt it  monkey

Never struggled attracting women ...  just accept not all can
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 369


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:46:20 PM
Where the fuck is the racism?

Blacks dont give a fuck about blacks, 90% of the time.

^
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 995



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

I've noticed ...
Logged
DowningAlbion
🍊🍊🍊
*****
Online Online

Posts: 363


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:16:48 AM »
Agreed 🍊🍊🍊
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 476


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:18:13 AM »
Agreed.

Lots of anti white rhetoric. Needs to stop.

 :like:
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 473


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:23:22 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

Best I ever did was £1710 a day. Tax fucking free. Booking 7 days a week. And in civilisation.

But we don't like to brag about it.  :alastair:
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:24:31 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:07:59 PM
Why?

Were you not brought up by your parent(s) to be accepting and tolerant of others?



Spread love not hate guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Have a word with Towz - the Jews control the US ....... his antisemitism is heading into white supremecist and Nazi levels

We are worried about him
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 476


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:24:44 AM »
You should have bought some class with it.

 
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:25:15 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:23:22 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

Best I ever did was £1710 a day. Tax fucking free. Booking 7 days a week. And in civilisation.

But we don't like to brag about it.  :alastair:

No, but your wife does

 :basil:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 322


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:42:17 AM »
WHITE LIVES MATTER
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 476


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:49:31 AM »
 :mido:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 369


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:58:45 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:23:22 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

Best I ever did was £1710 a day. Tax fucking free. Booking 7 days a week. And in civilisation.

But we don't like to brag about it.  :alastair:

The only reason I ever mentioned my day rate was because crocky was accusing me of being a dole waller living in a bedsit, and now I only mention it coz he goes apoplectic about it  charles
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 322


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:12:35 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:58:45 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:23:22 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

Best I ever did was £1710 a day. Tax fucking free. Booking 7 days a week. And in civilisation.

But we don't like to brag about it.  :alastair:

The only reason I ever mentioned my day rate was because crocky was accusing me of being a dole waller living in a bedsit, and now I only mention it coz he goes apoplectic about it  charles

And you needed to mention your day rate to do that?

Its nowt flash for that part of the world to be honest, Id want and get more to go to the Algerian desert. Good luck to you though.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 168



View Profile WWW
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:02:39 PM »
I was just about to announce huge changes on here - I drafted the post last night and was about to action it, but Woodgate's sacking and Warnock's appointment mean it's going to wait a short while.

The bulldozers are moving in on the far right extremsists on here. It won't be pretty and there will be many casualties.

In the meantime, let's get behind Neil Warnock and make sure we stay up!   
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 