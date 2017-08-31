Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment  (Read 247 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 41 872


« on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 PM »
Why?

Were you not brought up by your parent(s) to be accepting and tolerant of others?



Spread love not hate guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 290



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 PM »


 :wanker:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Posts: 41 872


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 PM »
I have noticed a very very subtle* feeding of COB right wing views into your brain since your BoroSF days mate  mick












*obvious as fuck  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 662


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 PM »
You should report it to the police and do your civic duty.
towz
Posts: 8 367


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 PM »
Clem has definitely lurched to the right like the fucking neo Nazi cunt 
El Capitan
Posts: 41 872


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:26:41 PM
Clem has definitely lurched to the right like the fucking neo Nazi cunt 


Hell deny it of course  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Posts: 8 367


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM »
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins
Archie Stevens
Posts: 220


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.
towz
Posts: 8 367


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 929


Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM »
Its not really good fishing when you only catch your lefty mates Matty

Shockingly obvious - you used to be much better

 souey
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 995



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.

Good you have stopped switching usernames ...  :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 995



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 41 872


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM
Its not really good fishing when you only catch your lefty mates Matty

Shockingly obvious - you used to be much better

 souey



I wont even keep you as bait Quntzy. *throws back in*  :ponce: :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Posts: 8 367


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 929


Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:40:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM
Its not really good fishing when you only catch your lefty mates Matty

Shockingly obvious - you used to be much better

 souey



I wont even keep you as bait Quntzy. *throws back in*  :ponce: :ponce:

Nope - trying way too hard son

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Posts: 41 872


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:




You got a Thai bride Willie?


Bit ironic with all your bigotry isnt it  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 995



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling
towz
Posts: 8 367


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 290



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:45:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:28:38 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:26:41 PM
Clem has definitely lurched to the right like the fucking neo Nazi cunt  


Hell deny it of course  lost
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 655


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 PM »
Where the fuck is the racism?

Because people dont fall for all this black lives matter?

Or is it because white people say white lives matter too?

Do ALL LIVES NOT MATTER?

Blacks dont give a fuck about blacks, 90% of the time.
Glory Glory Man United
Archie Stevens
Posts: 220


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:46:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.

Good you have stopped switching usernames ...  :like:

Deflection... Done badly.

Better polish up your act sharpo chor.

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 995



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:




You got a Thai bride Willie?


Bit ironic with all your bigotry isnt it  monkey

Never struggled attracting women ...  just accept not all can
towz
Posts: 8 367


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:46:20 PM
Where the fuck is the racism?

Blacks dont give a fuck about blacks, 90% of the time.

^
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 995



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

I've noticed ...
DowningAlbion
🍊🍊🍊
Posts: 362


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:16:48 AM »
Agreed 🍊🍊🍊
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 468


« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:18:13 AM »
Agreed.

Lots of anti white rhetoric. Needs to stop.

 :like:
daftjim
Posts: 2 473


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:23:22 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

Best I ever did was £1710 a day. Tax fucking free. Booking 7 days a week. And in civilisation.

But we don't like to brag about it.  :alastair:
Oldfield
Posts: 778



« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:24:31 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:07:59 PM
Why?

Were you not brought up by your parent(s) to be accepting and tolerant of others?



Spread love not hate guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Have a word with Towz - the Jews control the US ....... his antisemitism is heading into white supremecist and Nazi levels

We are worried about him
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 468


« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:24:44 AM »
You should have bought some class with it.

 
Oldfield
Posts: 778



« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:25:15 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:23:22 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:41:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:39:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 11:32:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM
Not as bad as Willie though  klins klins klins

Must wear a XXXXL from Greenwoods that lad.
Got about 500 victim cards up his sleeve every day.


charles

Poor Willie, his wife is fucking gorgeous though

I didn't have to buy her in soi Nana though  :like:

Where did you buy her? She can't be with your for your personality

£1200 / day (is that right?) and can't even write an intelligible sentence ... charlatan

Parents should have been even more elitist and paid for private schooling



It's $1200 but i don't like to talk about it, night night x

Best I ever did was £1710 a day. Tax fucking free. Booking 7 days a week. And in civilisation.

But we don't like to brag about it.  :alastair:

No, but your wife does

 :basil:
Don pepe
Posts: 317


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:42:17 AM »
WHITE LIVES MATTER
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 468


« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:49:31 AM »
 :mido:
