June 22, 2020, 11:13:18 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
Author
Topic: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment (Read 16 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 864
There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
«
on:
Today
at 11:07:59 PM »
Why?
Were you not brought up by your parent(s) to be accepting and tolerant of others?
Spread love not hate guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 287
Re: There is a lot of racism on here at the moment
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:09:49 PM »
