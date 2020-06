sockets



What Charity should rat snake pay
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:01 PM »
pays the £50.00 too





Have a good think about it lads I need some idea's on a charity

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:48:30 PM »



https://gf.me/u/yaqnxb

















You can send this little kid £50.00 show a back bone and pay up

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 PM »
I HEARD A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE BUYING PETS DURING THE LOCKDOWN

SOON AS IT WILL GO BACK TO NORMALITY THE CUNTS WILL KICK EM OUT ON THE STREETS WELL ANIMAL SHELTER WILL DO DOG SHELTER FOR ME

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 PM »

Be a nice gesture ,, he won't pay a penny tho ... cos its me making him pay .. he can't deal with it

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM »



All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all see
will he do it

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:09:40 PM »



HE LOGGED OFF





THATS THE RAT SNAKE TOO A TEE





POOR KID ONLY NEEDED A BIT OF HELP SEE WHAT WERE DEALING WITH

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM »
Iíd laugh if it wasnít so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick



Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Itís not just that he doesnít want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnít live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he canít get a woman (if he wants one)

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 PM »



This is a good point



Had me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00



I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valour





anyway we will see



This is a good point
Had me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00
I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valour
anyway we will see

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 PM »



Does crocky need helping like??







Heís got a payrise you know

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 PM »



Doesn't take paypal mate

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:42:23 AM »







PAY UP YA FUCKING WEASEL

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:14:42 AM »



If he did that then he would totally redeem himself. A very worthy cause.

If he did that then he would totally redeem himself. A very worthy cause.

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:47:54 AM »



Would you pay up bob? If you lost a bet and a charity stood to benefit? You seem like an honourable bloke, I like to think you would.



I prefer to think thereís only one weasel, selfish enough not to make the compromise offered and help an unfortunate kid in the process. Iíd pay ten times the price to get that welcher label off me. Only a wretch would wear it like a badge of honour.

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:00:21 AM »
Its typical of the left. Just back up their ďmanĒ regardless. If it was the other way they would be all over crocket. Thatís the difference. we call a scumbag out regardless of race, colour or political leanings.



A scumbag is a scumbag.



El Captain is clearly a scumbag. Lower than a common thief. Anything decent he says is wasted because everyone just thinks he is a sad cunt and knows he isnít someone to be trusted with anything.











WLM

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:13:40 AM »



True that.



True that.

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:30:06 AM »



TBH, when the thread was re-quoted some time ago I think I agreed he should pay up. I believe Crocket meant a cure, but the bet doesn't read like that. So, without re-reading, I believe Matty may have ended up in a bet that he lost & should pay, even if Crocky is white.

Re: What Charity should rat snake pay
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:58:03 PM »



Of course Bob would pay up.
I think Crocky has been very generous by reducing it back to the original £50 after Matty asked for £100 and giving the money to charity because he knows Matty wonít pay him. He even asked for charity recommendations.