sockets



Offline



Posts: 677







WelchPosts: 677 What Charity should rat snake pay « on: Yesterday at 09:23:01 PM » pays the £50.00 too





Have a good think about it lads I need some idea's on a charitypays the £50.00 tooHave a good think about it lads Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 677







WelchPosts: 677 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:48:30 PM »



https://gf.me/u/yaqnxb

















You can send this little kid £50.00 show a back bone and pay up Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 778





Posts: 9 778 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 PM » I HEARD A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE BUYING PETS DURING THE LOCKDOWN

SOON AS IT WILL GO BACK TO NORMALITY THE CUNTS WILL KICK EM OUT ON THE STREETS WELL ANIMAL SHELTER WILL DO DOG SHELTER FOR MEI HEARD A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE BUYING PETS DURING THE LOCKDOWNSOON AS IT WILL GO BACK TO NORMALITY THE CUNTS WILL KICK EM OUT ON THE STREETSWELL ANIMAL SHELTER WILL DO Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 677







WelchPosts: 677 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:00:33 PM I HEARD A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE BUYING PETS DURING THE LOCKDOWN

SOON AS IT WILL GO BACK TO NORMALITY THE CUNTS WILL KICK EM OUT ON THE STREETS WELL ANIMAL SHELTER WILL DO

DOG SHELTER FOR MEI HEARD A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE BUYING PETS DURING THE LOCKDOWNSOON AS IT WILL GO BACK TO NORMALITY THE CUNTS WILL KICK EM OUT ON THE STREETSWELL ANIMAL SHELTER WILL DO







Be a nice gesture ,, he won't pay a penny tho ... cos its me making him pay .. he can't deal with it Be a nice gesture ,, he won't pay a penny tho ... cos its me making him pay .. he can't deal with it Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 677







WelchPosts: 677 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM »



will he do it All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all seewill he do it Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 677







WelchPosts: 677 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:09:40 PM »



HE LOGGED OFF





THATS THE RAT SNAKE TOO A TEE





POOR KID ONLY NEEDED A BIT OF HELP SEE WHAT WERE DEALING WITHHE LOGGED OFFTHATS THE RAT SNAKE TOO A TEEPOOR KID ONLY NEEDED A BIT OF HELP Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 317





Posts: 317 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM » Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick



Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one) Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 677







WelchPosts: 677 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick



Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)









This is a good point



Had me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00



I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valour





anyway we will see



This is a good pointHad me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valouranyway we will see Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 41 872





Posts: 41 872 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick



Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)





Does crocky need helping like??







Hes got a payrise you know Does crocky need helping like??Hes got a payrise you know Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 367





Posts: 8 367 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:27:07 PM Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick



Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)









This is a good point



Had me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00



I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valour





anyway we will see





This is a good pointHad me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valouranyway we will see

Doesn't take paypal mate Doesn't take paypal mate Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 489



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 489I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #26 on: Today at 07:42:23 AM »







PAY UP YA FUCKING WEASEL Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

livefastdieyoung

Online



Posts: 468





Posts: 468 Re: What Charity should rat snake pay « Reply #28 on: Today at 09:14:42 AM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM



will he do it

All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all seewill he do it

If he did that then he would totally redeem himself. A very worthy cause.

If he did that then he would totally redeem himself. A very worthy cause. Logged