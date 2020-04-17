Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 23, 2020, 09:53:27 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: What Charity should rat snake pay  (Read 280 times)
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:01 PM »
I need some idea's on a charity  :matty: pays the £50.00 too  :like:


Have a good think about it lads  :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 PM »
Antifa?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 695



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:33:16 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:23:01 PM
I need some idea's on a charity  :matty: pays the £50.00 too  :like:


Have a good think about it lads  :like:
BLM?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:34:45 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:33:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:23:01 PM
I need some idea's on a charity  :matty: pays the £50.00 too  :like:


Have a good think about it lads  :like:
BLM?


Deal.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 695



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:35:19 PM »
https://support.theguardian.com/uk/support
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:37:04 PM »
https://redpilluniversity.org/enroll/
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 367


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:45:32 PM »
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/  :like:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:48:30 PM »
You can send this little kid £50.00 show a back bone and pay up 

https://gf.me/u/yaqnxb








Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 778


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 PM »
DOG SHELTER FOR ME  :like: I HEARD A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE BUYING PETS DURING THE LOCKDOWN
SOON AS IT WILL GO BACK TO NORMALITY THE CUNTS WILL KICK EM OUT ON THE STREETS  :meltdown: WELL ANIMAL SHELTER WILL DO  :like:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:00:33 PM
DOG SHELTER FOR ME  :like: I HEARD A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE BUYING PETS DURING THE LOCKDOWN
SOON AS IT WILL GO BACK TO NORMALITY THE CUNTS WILL KICK EM OUT ON THE STREETS  :meltdown: WELL ANIMAL SHELTER WILL DO  :like:




Be a nice gesture ,, he won't pay a penny tho ... cos its me making him pay .. he can't deal with it
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 695



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:48:30 PM
You can send this little kid £50.00 show a back bone and pay up 

https://gf.me/u/yaqnxb









It is a very kind gesture sending your winnings there.  :like:

Im sure nobody could welch on such an innocent child.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM »
All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all see  :like:

will he do it 
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 720


Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 PM »
https://www.unhcr.org/uk/supporting-refugees-in-the-uk.html  :like:
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 422

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 PM »


 :matty:  klins
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:07:54 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:07:08 PM


 :matty:  klins











 charles charles charles charles charles
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:09:40 PM »
SEE WHAT WERE DEALING WITH 

HE LOGGED OFF  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:


THATS THE RAT SNAKE TOO A TEE  :wanker:


POOR KID ONLY NEEDED A BIT OF HELP  lost
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 317


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM »
Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick

Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 778


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:25:49 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM
Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick

Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)
  mick
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM
Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick

Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)




This is a good point  :like:

Had me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00

I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valour


anyway we will see  
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM
Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick

Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)


Does crocky need helping like??



Hes got a payrise you know 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 367


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:27:07 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:21:15 PM
Id laugh if it wasnt so disgusting. He obviously knocks even himself sick

Imagine being that hard up for a poxy £100 that you welch on a bet. Its not just that he doesnt want to pay you, the lads obviously a greedy bastard - I couldnt live like that, having a few quid but not helping other people. Absolutely shameful, pitiful in fact. No wonder he cant get a woman (if he wants one)




This is a good point  :like:

Had me thinking seen as rat snake can't or won't pay maybe his pal on $1200 a day , the one who's always on about sharing the wealth and giving to the poor can send this poor little kid the $50.00

I have let rat snake off with $50.00 ... That should be peanuts to a man of Towz great wealth and valour


anyway we will see  



Doesn't take paypal mate  :unlike:
Logged
Bruce*
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM
All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all see  :like:

will he do it 

Not contributed yourself though?
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 317


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 10:38:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM
All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all see  :like:

will he do it 

Not contributed yourself though?

He never lost the bet and will in effect contribute himself by nominating the charity to benefit rather than himself. Only Mattys lack of honour stands in the way of crockets contribution. Dwell on that.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 872


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:54:09 PM »
End of July to find a cure ladz  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 695



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:41:25 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 10:38:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM
All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all see  :like:

will he do it 

Not contributed yourself though?

He never lost the bet and will in effect contribute himself by nominating the charity to benefit rather than himself. Only Mattys lack of honour stands in the way of crockets contribution. Dwell on that.
spot on  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 677



View Profile WWW
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:33:02 AM »
Had a quick look before I set off to graft , see if that poor kids had that little treat yet   :unlike:


Nothing been paid at all  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:


Don't let Rat Snake forget it lads


quote author=sockets link=topic=144835.msg1624635#msg1624635 date=1592856597]
 


Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 09:42:16 PM
Whats the bet pal?


Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 09:46:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 09:42:16 PM
Whats the bet pal?


 Gilead Sciences   drug remdesivir will be used again to treat more people with Corona virus  ... anytime in next 3 months .. 




Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt


Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..





RAT SNAKE

[/quote]
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 489

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:42:23 AM »
PAY UP YA FUCKING WEASEL   :unlike: :redcard: :wanker:



 :matty: :matty: :matty:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 865


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:43:12 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:54:09 PM
End of July to find a cure ladz  :homer:

Pay up you despicable cunt
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 468


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:14:42 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM
All they wanted was $1000 to help em out, they only have $775 or summing after months trying I noticed .. last one 4 months ago so Matty can add his name to the list so we can all see  :like:

will he do it 

If he did that then he would totally redeem himself.  A very worthy cause.
 :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:33:46 AM »
There are some of the most reasonable men on the board pleading with you here, Matt.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 468


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:46:09 AM »
Change the kids face to non white and Bob will agree with us all.

 souey
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 317


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:47:54 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:33:46 AM
There are some of the most reasonable men on the board pleading with you here, Matt.

Would you pay up bob? If you lost a bet and a charity stood to benefit? You seem like an honourable bloke, I like to think you would.

I prefer to think theres only one weasel, selfish enough not to make the compromise offered and help an unfortunate kid in the process. Id pay ten times the price to get that welcher label off me. Only a wretch would wear it like a badge of honour.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 468


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:48:57 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:47:54 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:33:46 AM
There are some of the most reasonable men on the board pleading with you here, Matt.

Would you pay up bob? If you lost a bet and a charity stood to benefit? You seem like an honourable bloke, I like to think you would.

I prefer to think theres only one weasel, selfish enough not to make the compromise offered and help an unfortunate kid in the process. Id pay ten times the price to get that welcher label off me. Only a wretch would wear it like a badge of honour.

Wise words.

 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 