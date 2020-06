sockets



Offline



Posts: 705







WelchPosts: 705 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:10 PM Iím not sure the people who say itís disgusting even know why, they just think itís the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why itís disgusting they just yell back Ďracistí. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.









How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards





time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tardstime and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 729







Posts: 39 729 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:19:26 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:10 PM Iím not sure the people who say itís disgusting even know why, they just think itís the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why itís disgusting they just yell back Ďracistí. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.









How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards





time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards

How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tardstime and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards Im looking forward to Steveís new rules, hopefully less name calling and nastiness will lead to better debate. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 933





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 933Pack o cunts Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #55 on: Today at 08:28:30 AM »



So funny that they call him an 'alleged' Burnley fan Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 554



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 554I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #57 on: Today at 09:52:21 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:40:32 AM The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.



Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.





They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.





NOTHING BUT BULLYS 👎 NOTHING BUT BULLYS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 898





Posts: 2 898 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #58 on: Today at 09:59:19 AM » They use Twitter - a platform that says doxxing or harassing people will result in a ban. Only that rule only applies to conservatives or people on the political right.



After Trump wins a landslide in November, Republicans will take back the House and retain the senate. This will force the FCC into remove clause 230 (forum not a publisher) protection from Facebook and Twitter and it will open them up to being sued for content they host.



Then the real fun begins.



« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:37 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 605







Posts: 14 605 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #59 on: Today at 11:42:56 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:40:32 AM The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.



Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.





They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.





Her employers did it. Maybe they donít think realism fits with the modern world. If you worked for me Iíd fire you Her employers did it. Maybe they donít think realism fits with the modern world. If you worked for me Iíd fire you Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 356





Posts: 4 356 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #60 on: Today at 11:43:12 AM » If I was a Burnley fan I would not be embarrassed at all. Everyone in football falling over themselves to virtue signal ( whether they believe it or not) are the embarrassment. Logged

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 371





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 371 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #62 on: Today at 12:44:45 PM » Context is everything. Nothing illegal was done in flying that banner, nothing wrong with the words on their own...



But why there, why then? Because it was intended to disrupt the Black Lives Matter moment of respect at a televised match and generate maximum publicity for a counter-BLM message. So it was crass and ignorant, but not illegal



Also, by including the Burnley name and flying it above Man City vs Burnley they associated the club with their message to a potentially large TV audience



Burnley FC did the right thing in banning the perpetrators for life. If the girl's employer has let her go as a result that is unfortunate but not entirely surprising Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 898





Posts: 2 898 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #63 on: Today at 12:48:25 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:44:45 PM Context is everything. Nothing illegal was done in flying that banner, nothing wrong with the words on their own...



But why there, why then? Because it was intended to disrupt the Black Lives Matter moment of respect at a televised match and generate maximum publicity for an counter-BLM message. So it was crass and ignorant, but not illegal



Also, by including the Burnley name on the banner and flying it above Man City vs Burnley they associated the club with their message to a potentially large TV audience



Burnley FC did the right thing in banning the perpetrators for life. If the girl's employer has let her go as a result that is unfortunate but not entirely surprising



Context is everything - but not when it comes to oranges in park photos after the murder of three white people?

Does your hypocrisy even occur to you or are you totally ignorant to it?



It seems lefties all share that trait in abundance.



Context is everything - but not when it comes to oranges in park photos after the murder of three white people?Does your hypocrisy even occur to you or are you totally ignorant to it?It seems lefties all share that trait in abundance. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 371





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 371 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #64 on: Today at 12:56:34 PM »



SO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UP



YOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?



🍊🍊🍊



ORANGES ARE ONLY A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH WITHIN THE FICTIONAL WORLD OF THE GODFATHER. THERE IS NO HISTORY OF ORANGES AS A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH IN OUR CULTURESO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UPYOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 332





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 332Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #65 on: Today at 12:59:13 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:56:34 PM



SO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UP



YOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?



🍊🍊🍊





ORANGES ARE ONLY A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH WITHIN THE FICTIONAL WORLD OF THE GODFATHER. THERE IS NO HISTORY OF ORANGES AS A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH IN OUR CULTURESO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UPYOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?🍊🍊🍊



Wrong account?















Wrong account? Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 673





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 673Once in every lifetime Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #66 on: Today at 01:07:55 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:59:13 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:56:34 PM



SO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UP



YOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?



🍊🍊🍊





ORANGES ARE ONLY A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH WITHIN THE FICTIONAL WORLD OF THE GODFATHER. THERE IS NO HISTORY OF ORANGES AS A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH IN OUR CULTURESO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UPYOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?🍊🍊🍊



Wrong account?

















Wrong account?



Tripped up, the daft cunt Tripped up, the daft cunt Logged Glory Glory Man United

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 898





Posts: 2 898 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #69 on: Today at 02:15:51 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:56:34 PM



SO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UP



YOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?



🍊🍊🍊





ORANGES ARE ONLY A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH WITHIN THE FICTIONAL WORLD OF THE GODFATHER. THERE IS NO HISTORY OF ORANGES AS A SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH IN OUR CULTURESO IT HAS NOW BECOME A SYMBOL FOR THE STUPIDITY OF RWNJ'S AND A MEANS TO WIND THEM UPYOU ARE THE FIRST ONE ON HERE TO BITE THOUGH. THE OTHER RWNJ's PROBABLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TOMATOES. ACTUALLY THEY ARE TANGERINES. ARE TANGERINES A CULTURAL SYMBOL OF IMPENDING DEATH, ANYWHERE ON THIS PLANET?🍊🍊🍊

Your capslock key get stuck mate? Your capslock key get stuck mate? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 537





Posts: 537 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #71 on: Today at 05:57:00 PM »



Just ban all the silly cunts with loads of usernames that only come on here to cause trouble and piss everyone off. How fuckin hard can it be? Getting very boring very quickly this shit. I'll be flouncing shortly. Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 729







Posts: 39 729 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #72 on: Today at 06:08:28 PM » What happened to freedom of expression? I can understand why BLM followers wouldnít like it because the moment made the press for the wrong reasons but was it really disgusting? It was a legal counter expression to another legal expression.



Either BLM and WLM are both legal or both illegal, one canít be racist without the other. If anyone finds one offensive or divisive but not the other, theyíre small minded and more likely to take sides than view things with an open mind.



I get BLM and what it stands for (only the anti racism part not anti capitalism) but think they could have picked a better name. Maybe Ďblack lives matter tooí, Ďall lives matterí, Ďwe deserve the sameí or whatever. Currently BLM is splitting people into groups, youíre either pro BLM which the other group view as anti-white or youíre against the movement which makes you racist in the eyes of BLM. You canít even be in the donít give a fuck catagory because one side say white silence = violence and the other says youíre anti patriotic and support criminal activity for not speaking out about it.



Maybe people miss the old racist brexiteers v leftie remoaners squabbles?

Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.