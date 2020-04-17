Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 24, 2020, 12:49:04 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Nice 1 Burnley
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Nice 1 Burnley (Read 1024 times)
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 705
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:26 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:17:10 PM
Im not sure the people who say its disgusting even know why, they just think its the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why its disgusting they just yell back racist. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.
How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards
time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 726
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:34 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 10:19:26 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:17:10 PM
Im not sure the people who say its disgusting even know why, they just think its the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why its disgusting they just yell back racist. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.
How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards
time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards
Im looking forward to Steves new rules, hopefully less name calling and nastiness will lead to better debate.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 398
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:26 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:27:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 10:19:26 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:17:10 PM
Im not sure the people who say its disgusting even know why, they just think its the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why its disgusting they just yell back racist. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.
How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards
time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards
Im looking forward to Steves new rules, hopefully less name calling and nastiness will lead to better debate.
And sniping?
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 726
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:28:26 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:27:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 10:19:26 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:17:10 PM
Im not sure the people who say its disgusting even know why, they just think its the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why its disgusting they just yell back racist. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.
How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards
time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards
Im looking forward to Steves new rules, hopefully less name calling and nastiness will lead to better debate.
And sniping?
Dont worry, Im sure youll get ample warnings.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 548
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 06:47:11 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:57:24 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 22, 2020, 10:27:51 PM
Burnley football club have strongly condemned the banner and want no part of the racism
Well done Burnley
HAVE THEY...... 🤔
THAT'S FUNNY COZ I KNOW A LOT OF THERE FOOTIIE LADS AND THEY ALL CHIPPED IN 👍😎👍
SS SUICIDE SQUAD 😎😎😎
ITK LIDS AGAIN 👍😎👍
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/girlfriend-burnley-fan-behind-plane-22241650
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 932
Pack o cunts
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 08:28:30 AM »
So funny that they call him an 'alleged' Burnley fan
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 888
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 09:40:32 AM »
The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.
Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.
They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 548
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 09:52:21 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:40:32 AM
The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.
Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.
They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.
NOTHING BUT BULLYS 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 888
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 09:59:19 AM »
They use Twitter - a platform that says doxxing or harassing people will result in a ban. Only that rule only applies to conservatives or people on the political right.
After Trump wins a landslide in November, Republicans will take back the House and retain the senate. This will force the FCC into remove clause 230 (forum not a publisher) protection from Facebook and Twitter and it will open them up to being sued for content they host.
Then the real fun begins.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:42:37 PM by Bobupanddown
»
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 599
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 11:42:56 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:40:32 AM
The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.
Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.
They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.
Her employers did it. Maybe they dont think realism fits with the modern world. If you worked for me Id fire you
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 356
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 11:43:12 AM »
If I was a Burnley fan I would not be embarrassed at all. Everyone in football falling over themselves to virtue signal ( whether they believe it or not) are the embarrassment.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 888
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 12:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:42:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:40:32 AM
The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.
Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.
They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.
Her employers did it. Maybe they dont think realism fits with the modern world. If you worked for me Id fire you
You'd fire me if my missus did something?
Do your kids need to go to prison for your fraud? Is that how it works in lefty dumbfuck land these days?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Online
Posts: 369
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 12:44:45 PM »
Context is everything. Nothing illegal was done in flying that banner, nothing wrong with the words on their own...
But why there, why then? Because it was intended to disrupt the Black Lives Matter moment of respect at a televised match and generate maximum publicity for a counter-BLM message. So it was crass and ignorant, but not illegal
Also, by including the Burnley name and flying it above Man City vs Burnley they associated the club with their message to a potentially large TV audience
Burnley FC did the right thing in banning the perpetrators for life. If the girl's employer has let her go as a result that is unfortunate but not entirely surprising
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 888
Re: Nice 1 Burnley
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 12:48:25 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 12:44:45 PM
Context is everything. Nothing illegal was done in flying that banner, nothing wrong with the words on their own...
But why there, why then? Because it was intended to disrupt the Black Lives Matter moment of respect at a televised match and generate maximum publicity for an counter-BLM message. So it was crass and ignorant, but not illegal
Also, by including the Burnley name on the banner and flying it above Man City vs Burnley they associated the club with their message to a potentially large TV audience
Burnley FC did the right thing in banning the perpetrators for life. If the girl's employer has let her go as a result that is unfortunate but not entirely surprising
Context is everything - but not when it comes to oranges in park photos after the murder of three white people?
Does your hypocrisy even occur to you or are you totally ignorant to it?
It seems lefties all share that trait in abundance.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...