Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:10 PM Im not sure the people who say its disgusting even know why, they just think its the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why its disgusting they just yell back racist. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.









How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards





time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tardstime and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:19:26 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:10 PM Im not sure the people who say its disgusting even know why, they just think its the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why its disgusting they just yell back racist. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.









How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tards





time and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards

How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tardstime and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards Im looking forward to Steves new rules, hopefully less name calling and nastiness will lead to better debate. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #55 on: Today at 08:28:30 AM »



So funny that they call him an 'alleged' Burnley fan Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #57 on: Today at 09:52:21 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:40:32 AM The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.

Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.

They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.



Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.





They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.





NOTHING BUT BULLYS 👎 NOTHING BUT BULLYS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Posts: 2 888 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #58 on: Today at 09:59:19 AM » They use Twitter - a platform that says doxxing or harassing people will result in a ban. Only that rule only applies to conservatives or people on the political right.



After Trump wins a landslide in November, Republicans will take back the House and retain the senate. This will force the FCC into remove clause 230 (forum not a publisher) protection from Facebook and Twitter and it will open them up to being sued for content they host.



Then the real fun begins.



« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:37 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 14 599 Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #59 on: Today at 11:42:56 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:40:32 AM The tolerant left have now hounded the banner lads girlfriend out of her job at a salon.



Diversity of opinion will not be tolerated.





They couldn't hurt him so they go after his family - these people truly are the scum of the earth.





Her employers did it. Maybe they dont think realism fits with the modern world. If you worked for me Id fire you Her employers did it. Maybe they dont think realism fits with the modern world. If you worked for me Id fire you Logged

Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #60 on: Today at 11:43:12 AM » If I was a Burnley fan I would not be embarrassed at all. Everyone in football falling over themselves to virtue signal ( whether they believe it or not) are the embarrassment.

Re: Nice 1 Burnley « Reply #62 on: Today at 12:44:45 PM » Context is everything. Nothing illegal was done in flying that banner, nothing wrong with the words on their own...



But why there, why then? Because it was intended to disrupt the Black Lives Matter moment of respect at a televised match and generate maximum publicity for a counter-BLM message. So it was crass and ignorant, but not illegal



Also, by including the Burnley name and flying it above Man City vs Burnley they associated the club with their message to a potentially large TV audience



Burnley FC did the right thing in banning the perpetrators for life. If the girl's employer has let her go as a result that is unfortunate but not entirely surprising Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊