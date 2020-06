Iím not sure the people who say itís disgusting even know why, they just think itís the right thing to say. Twitter is full of it, when asked why itís disgusting they just yell back Ďracistí. That kind of attitude is divisive and will do nothing to smooth things over. Grown up conversations are required, not slapping labels on people.



How can u possibly have a grown up chat with one of the rabid lefty fuck tardstime and time again they scream racists ... wrong again fuck tards