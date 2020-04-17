|
Pallys bar stool
|
As somebody with no dog in this fight. I struggle to see how white lifes matter or all lifes matter can be considered offensive if blm matter is pushed at us.
Don pepe
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.
So few full-on dragging racists are left now
Smiley faces.
You are losing. How excellent
Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?
Do you really need to ask? The bloke is a full on wanker.
Not all all. I always enjoy a COB racist thread, and this is shaping to be a doozey
Must admit, I *do* get right under Ricks skin. Dont know why.
I dont see the harm. No one said black lives dont matter, just made an equal statement about white lives. Its time we pushed back on white shaming. Ive done no wrong to non-whites in my life and have no intention to start but equally have no intention of being ashamed of my skin colour or asserting its equality in the face of a media onslaught.
SmogOnTour
You enjoy "racist threads"? Not only very angry, but an utter oddball too.
Ural Quntz
Sky apologising the fuck out of it ..........asked Micah Richards ...when will we learn , basically got Souness to apologise for fuck all......going way beyond now , you soft cunts are being played in the media , trouble is it is full of sympathisers, talked to asian mates who see it & LAUGH AT THE RIGHT ON CNUTS
BUT, they still do not see the end game !!!
I approach life ,live & let live , abide by laws , do yer thing & expect same , ....we are not USA !
What about Burnley FC they want absolutely nothing to do with the racist fucktards?
Resorting to whataboutery?
Really Matty?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
UNDER HIS BLUBBER 😂🍻🍺🍻🍺
BEER ME BOYZ🍻🍺🍻🍺
LEON TROTSKY
Burnley football club have strongly condemned the banner and want no part of the racism
Well done Burnley
HAVE THEY...... 🤔
THAT'S FUNNY COZ I KNOW A LOT OF THERE FOOTIIE LADS AND THEY ALL CHIPPED IN 👍😎👍
SS SUICIDE SQUAD 😎😎😎
|