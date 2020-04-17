Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2020, 11:13:13 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Nice 1 Burnley  (Read 320 times)
sockets
Welch
Offline

Posts: 676



« on: Today at 08:31:31 PM »
WHITE LIVES MATTER - BURNLEY  :like: :like: :like:

Flew over the Etihad  charles charles :like:  Lefties foaming over it  charles charles :matty:
Logged
monkeyman
Online

Posts: 9 777


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:37 PM »
GREAT THAT I HOPE WE SEE MORE OVER OTHER STADIUMS  :like:
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline

Posts: 9 720


Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:59:44 PM »
A 50 points deduction coming Burnleys way m'thinks.  lost
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline

Posts: 676



« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:00:23 PM »
 charles
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online

Posts: 14 587



« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:20:41 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:31:31 PM
WHITE LIVES MATTER - BURNLEY  :like: :like: :like:

Flew over the Etihad  charles charles :like:  Lefties foaming over it  charles charles :matty:



See if you can see anyone who supports it. Anyone who isnt a fucking throwback knuckle dragging racist, that is.

Anyone who agrees with all lives matter, white lives matter, are either just being obtuse or are stupid. Thats a fact. No debate
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online

Posts: 14 587



« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:23:15 PM »
Strong words from Souness. Very powerful.
Logged
Skinz
Offline

Posts: 2 287


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:24:10 PM »
Twitter's raging. The keyboard crusaders already have his name, workplace the lot. Even the fuckin plane number.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline

Posts: 11 654


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:25:48 PM »
Good on him.


Sick to death of hearing about how hard done to black people are.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online

Posts: 8 988



« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:26:30 PM »
Intolerance of any form of dissent is actually fascism.  

Logged
Skinz
Offline

Posts: 2 287


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:20:41 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:31:31 PM
WHITE LIVES MATTER - BURNLEY  :like: :like: :like:

Flew over the Etihad  charles charles :like:  Lefties foaming over it  charles charles :matty:



See if you can see anyone who supports it. Anyone who isnt a fucking throwback knuckle dragging racist, that is.

Anyone who agrees with all lives matter, white lives matter, are either just being obtuse or are stupid. Thats a fact. No debate

You'd have a point if it was a peaceful protest and all the money was going to a good cause. Once those black on innocent white videos came in that the mainstream won't show, they lost any sympathy I had.
Logged
El Capitan
Online

Posts: 41 864


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:27:51 PM »
Burnley football club have strongly condemned the banner and want no part of the racism


Well done Burnley  :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online

Posts: 14 587



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:30:55 PM »
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.

So few full-on dragging racists are left now

Smiley faces.

You are losing. How excellent
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online

Posts: 8 988



« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:31:10 PM »
Lineker, Souness, PL, Burnley, Shearer, BBC blueprint .....

Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online

Posts: 14 587



« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:32:06 PM »
Go on Willie. Get some quotes in The Gazette.
Logged
El Capitan
Online

Posts: 41 864


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:32:23 PM »
https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/burnley-football-club-condemns-offensive-banner-ahead-kick-etihad-stadium-2892059
Logged
El Capitan
Online

Posts: 41 864


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:32:44 PM »
Nice 1 burnleh
Logged
Skinz
Offline

Posts: 2 287


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:33:03 PM »
 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline

Posts: 604


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:33:32 PM »
Sky apologising the fuck out of it ..........asked Micah Richards ...when will we learn , basically got Souness to apologise for fuck all......going way beyond now , you soft cunts are being played  in the media , trouble is it is full of sympathisers,  talked to asian mates who see it & LAUGH AT THE RIGHT ON CNUTS

BUT, they still  do not see the end game !!!

I approach life ,live & let live , abide by laws , do yer thing & expect same , ....we are not  USA !
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:08 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
SmogOnTour
Online

Posts: 1 660


« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:34:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:30:55 PM
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.

So few full-on dragging racists are left now

Smiley faces.

You are losing. How excellent

Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online

Posts: 8 988



« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:35:31 PM »
More triggered by a banner and more finger pointing than when a sick racist murders 3 innocent citizens ....................  context

sums up the left
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online

Posts: 8


« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:36:19 PM »
As somebody with no dog in this fight. I struggle to see how white lifes matter or all lifes matter can be considered offensive if blm matter is pushed at us.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline

Posts: 11 654


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:36:55 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 10:34:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:30:55 PM
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.

So few full-on dragging racists are left now

Smiley faces.

You are losing. How excellent

Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?


Do you really need to ask? The bloke is a full on wanker.
Logged
Bruce*
Offline

Posts: 56


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:38:50 PM »
Racist shower of shite, way to go cob  :like:
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline

Posts: 9 720


Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:42:35 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 10:38:50 PM
Racist shower of shite, way to go cob  :like:

Are y'all american, bro?  klins
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online

Posts: 14 587



« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:44:48 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:36:55 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 10:34:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:30:55 PM
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.

So few full-on dragging racists are left now

Smiley faces.

You are losing. How excellent

Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?


Do you really need to ask? The bloke is a full on wanker.

Not all all. I always enjoy a COB racist thread, and this is shaping to be a doozey

Must admit, I *do* get right under Ricks skin. Dont know why.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online

Posts: 14 287



« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:51:15 PM »
BO BENDY - why is All Lives Matter offensive?

If a person is aiming to be equitable and fair surely that is the only logical stance?  It implicitly says that blacks should be at the same level as everyone else (implying if help is needed to do so it should be given).

 :pd:

Pushing any race's agenda, be that BLACK, WHITE, ASIAN, LATINO etc over any other is inherently racist.

I am proudly and vehemently ALL LIVES MATTER - I don't have an axe to grind with anyone purely based on their race.  I refuse to be made to feel guilty or ashamed to be white - I've done nothing to justify either.  What a small % of white ancestors did is not our fault - and I am pretty fucking sure my ancestors were not wealthy slave owners (they would have been shit kicking peasants like most of ours were).  I won't make any other race feel that way either - they all should be free to be proud of their culture and heritage.

Every race has its fair share of cunts.  If a black person acts like a cunt I'll say so because of their behavior and not because of the colour of their skin.  That stance is totally unbiased.

 :pope2:
Logged
Don pepe
Online

Posts: 315


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:52:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:44:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:36:55 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 10:34:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:30:55 PM
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.

So few full-on dragging racists are left now

Smiley faces.

You are losing. How excellent

Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?


Do you really need to ask? The bloke is a full on wanker.

Not all all. I always enjoy a COB racist thread, and this is shaping to be a doozey

Must admit, I *do* get right under Ricks skin. Dont know why.

I dont see the harm. No one said black lives dont matter, just made an equal statement about white lives. Its time we pushed back on white shaming. Ive done no wrong to non-whites in my life and have no intention to start but equally have no intention of being ashamed of my skin colour or asserting its equality in the face of a media onslaught.
Logged
El Capitan
Online

Posts: 41 864


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:53:17 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 10:33:32 PM
Sky apologising the fuck out of it ..........asked Micah Richards ...when will we learn , basically got Souness to apologise for fuck all......going way beyond now , you soft cunts are being played  in the media , trouble is it is full of sympathisers,  talked to asian mates who see it & LAUGH AT THE RIGHT ON CNUTS

BUT, they still  do not see the end game !!!

I approach life ,live & let live , abide by laws , do yer thing & expect same , ....we are not  USA !


What about Burnley FC they want absolutely nothing to do with the racist fucktards?
Logged
SmogOnTour
Online

Posts: 1 660


« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:02:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:44:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:36:55 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 10:34:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:30:55 PM
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.

So few full-on dragging racists are left now

Smiley faces.

You are losing. How excellent

Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?


Do you really need to ask? The bloke is a full on wanker.

Not all all. I always enjoy a COB racist thread, and this is shaping to be a doozey

Must admit, I *do* get right under Ricks skin. Dont know why.

You enjoy "racist threads"? Not only very angry, but an utter oddball too.
Logged
