|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 8
|
As somebody with no dog in this fight. I struggle to see how white lifes matter or all lifes matter can be considered offensive if blm matter is pushed at us.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.
So few full-on dragging racists are left now
Smiley faces.
You are losing. How excellent
Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?
Do you really need to ask? The bloke is a full on wanker.
Not all all. I always enjoy a COB racist thread, and this is shaping to be a doozey
Must admit, I *do* get right under Ricks skin. Dont know why.
I dont see the harm. No one said black lives dont matter, just made an equal statement about white lives. Its time we pushed back on white shaming. Ive done no wrong to non-whites in my life and have no intention to start but equally have no intention of being ashamed of my skin colour or asserting its equality in the face of a media onslaught.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
SmogOnTour
|
Go COB! Show your full rage. Party on.
So few full-on dragging racists are left now
Smiley faces.
You are losing. How excellent
Reading though this thread, the only person I would say is in a "full rage" is you, Bob. Why?
Do you really need to ask? The bloke is a full on wanker.
Not all all. I always enjoy a COB racist thread, and this is shaping to be a doozey
Must admit, I *do* get right under Ricks skin. Dont know why.
You enjoy "racist threads"? Not only very angry, but an utter oddball too.
|
|
|
|
Logged