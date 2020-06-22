Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2020, 06:56:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Meanwhile in Germany  (Read 205 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 287


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:25:42 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8446441/Rioters-turned-Stuttgart-battlefield-chanted-Allahu-Akbar.html

 souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 302


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:27:53 PM »
Real bullets is the answer to this fuckin virus.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 302


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:30:10 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmVyUdHtxbU
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 445


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:32:59 PM »
I've told everyone the solution. Fuck the.police. Let the football lads off the leash. When the bell rings anyone within half a mile of the trouble has 20 mins to piss off or they are fair game.

Send the lads in.

 :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 850


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:43:14 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:25:42 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8446441/Rioters-turned-Stuttgart-battlefield-chanted-Allahu-Akbar.html

 souey

The same country that put an 88 year old woman in jail for holocaust denial but allowed a group of African migrants to escape jail after raping and leaving a 14 year old girl for dead.



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 445


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:01 PM »
It's a ticking time bomb but that's what the far left want. Be groups of vigilantes popping up all over Europe soon. Just wait and see. They are already mobilising. Antifa took a hammering in holland at the weekend by a group. The far left will have their race war unfortunately.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 287


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:09:35 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:32:59 PM
I've told everyone the solution. Fuck the.police. Let the football lads off the leash. When the bell rings anyone within half a mile of the trouble has 20 mins to piss off or they are fair game.

Send the lads in.

 :like:

What happened in London 10 days ago? The "Football Lads" had their arses handed to them. They are old, fat and pissed. Going to get the timpsons put into them if they try to take on a gang of 20 year old Muzzies.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 445


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:14:16 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:09:35 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:32:59 PM
I've told everyone the solution. Fuck the.police. Let the football lads off the leash. When the bell rings anyone within half a mile of the trouble has 20 mins to piss off or they are fair game.

Send the lads in.

 :like:

What happened in London 10 days ago? The "Football Lads" had their arses handed to them. They are old, fat and pissed. Going to get the timpsons put into them if they try to take on a gang of 20 year old Muzzies.

 

If having arses handed to them means a few pissed up lads getting attacked by groups of antifa and BLM then you are right.

You think all the footy lads are old and/or fat then you are dafter than I thought!

 
« Last Edit: Today at 04:16:58 PM by livefastdieyoung » Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 716


Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:14:59 PM »
I think you'll find that minor set-to in Stuttgart was just a one off and nothing like it will ever be seen in that utopian paradise AKA the European Union ever again.

Oh, erm...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/chechen-gangs-terrorise-dijon-with-armed-clashes-gl5tdsp06

                                                         lost
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
Erimus44
*****
Online Online

Posts: 325


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:34:30 PM »
TEH FOOTEH LADZ WAHEY

You're an absolute cringe case. FFS
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 445


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:45:12 PM »
'Cringe case'

 

Did you learn that in your college commons room this morning!
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Online Online

Posts: 325


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:49:16 PM »
Kev, you're a morbidly obese sex pest. You and your "footy lads" won't be doing anything other than embarrassing yourselves yet again.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 