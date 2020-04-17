Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: BBC to spend £100m of your money  (Read 188 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 857


« on: Today at 02:40:35 PM »
Getting more Black people on TV



Who would have thought Crimewatch was that expensive?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Posts: 8 353


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:47:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:40:35 PM
Getting more Black people on TV



Who would have thought Crimewatch was that expensive?



Relentless
Don pepe
Posts: 311


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:04:24 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:40:35 PM
Getting more Black people on TV



Who would have thought Crimewatch was that expensive?



 :alf:

Bbc has a history of putting racists and nonces on telly. Just covering up their tracks

Anyone who still pays licence fee these days is a mug
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:11:50 PM »
Big fat sweaty cunt stood knocking loud at my door bout year ago I opened it and knew straight away , sure enough Tv licence pleb , Is Mr crocket  in he asked, Fuck off was my reply .. sure enough he about turned and never seen any of em again .
El Capitan
Posts: 41 849


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:13:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:11:50 PM
Big fat sweaty cunt stood knocking loud at my door bout year ago I opened it and knew straight away , sure enough Tv licence pleb , Is Mr crocket  in he asked, Fuck off was my reply .. sure enough he about turned and never seen any of em again .


None of which actually happened you fat sack of shit  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:12 PM »
 


Poor Rat Snake  charles charles charles charles
Pile
Posts: 39 689



« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:34:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:13:03 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:11:50 PM
Big fat sweaty cunt stood knocking loud at my door bout year ago I opened it and knew straight away , sure enough Tv licence pleb , Is Mr crocket  in he asked, Fuck off was my reply .. sure enough he about turned and never seen any of em again .


None of which actually happened you fat sack of shit  jc
He could pay his license with the money you owe him.  mcl
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:35:33 PM »
 charles charles charles :pope2:
El Capitan
Posts: 41 849


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:35:55 PM »
Licence  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 39 689



« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:36:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:35:55 PM
Licence  mcl
£100  mcl
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:37:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:35:55 PM
Licence  mcl




Shows how guilty you are of being a welching cunt when the only retort you have is a spell check you cunt  
Pile
Posts: 39 689



« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:39:01 PM »
Yes or no answer Crocky, did you pay Steve Goldby when you lost a bet to him?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:39:01 PM
Yes or no answer Crocky, did you pay Steve Goldby when you lost a bet to him?



100% YES
Pile
Posts: 39 689



« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:40:52 PM »
Thats because youre a man of your word.  :like:

When was/is the end date of the bet between you and Matty?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:43:57 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:40:52 PM
Thats because youre a man of your word.  :like:

When was/is the end date of the bet between you and Matty?




I really don't want to post the link to thread thread again ... but I will anyway in a bit .. the end date lol  it ended months ago when they started using the remdisiver and saving peoples lives with it... that was the bet u see,   whether they would use it and would it help..

Ra snake bet £100 they would not


he lost  :unlike:

and never paid up  :unlike:
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:47:00 PM »
All here in black and white gets tiring having to keep putting it up

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=143892.0     
Pile
Posts: 39 689



« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:49:28 PM »
It looks straightforward to me.

Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:56:21 PM »
Bottom line is this, the day I lost the bet to Goldby I was at work and I knew all day rat snake and Co would be on here gloating sure enough I got in logged on and the board was rammed with the time to pay up crocky  :alf: :alf: :alf: sort of stuff .. Anyway I brushed all that off , got in touch with Goldby and paid up ..


Now the tables turned Rat Snake is welching cos he knows it would kill him inside having to send me money  :like: :like:

That's the bottom line .. he would sooner look a welching rat snake than be decent man up and pay..

the lads a maggot  :like:
towz
Posts: 8 353


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:58:36 PM »
Rat snake maggot Matty  rava
El Capitan
Posts: 41 849


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:04:00 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:49:28 PM
It looks straightforward to me.

Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?


If a cure is found by the end of July I will 100% pay the chavvy fat sack of shit a ton! I have even asked him for his name and address so I can prepare the cheque  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:05:13 PM »
Anyway if he has anything at all about him he can pay the original bet I said of £50.00 to a charity , He got greedy and wanted to bet £100 Ill let him off with £50.00 .. If he pays the £50 to the charity and I see his name saying he paid it  :like: all sorted ..

I think the go fund me has charity stuff on it ill pick one from there. unless someone else has a better idea and we can all see he paid
sockets
Welch
Posts: 662



« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:06:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:49:28 PM
It looks straightforward to me.

Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?


If a cure is found by the end of July I will 100% pay the chavvy fat sack of shit a ton! I have even asked him for his name and address so I can prepare the cheque  jc






we all know the bet was not about a cure we can all read rat snake  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 41 849


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:06:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:49:28 PM
It looks straightforward to me.

Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?


If a cure is found by the end of July I will 100% pay the chavvy fat sack of shit a ton! I have even asked him for his name and address so I can prepare the cheque  jc



Cheque waiting  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
