Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 22, 2020, 09:07:40 PM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BBC to spend £100m of your money
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BBC to spend £100m of your money (Read 188 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 857
BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
on:
Today
at 02:40:35 PM »
Getting more Black people on TV
Who would have thought Crimewatch was that expensive?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Online
Posts: 8 353
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:47:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:40:35 PM
Getting more Black people on TV
Who would have thought Crimewatch was that expensive?
Relentless
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 311
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:04:24 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:40:35 PM
Getting more Black people on TV
Who would have thought Crimewatch was that expensive?
Bbc has a history of putting racists and nonces on telly. Just covering up their tracks
Anyone who still pays licence fee these days is a mug
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:11:50 PM »
Big fat sweaty cunt stood knocking loud at my door bout year ago I opened it and knew straight away , sure enough Tv licence pleb , Is Mr crocket
in he asked, Fuck off was my reply .. sure enough he about turned and never seen any of em again .
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 849
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:13:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:11:50 PM
Big fat sweaty cunt stood knocking loud at my door bout year ago I opened it and knew straight away , sure enough Tv licence pleb , Is Mr crocket
in he asked, Fuck off was my reply .. sure enough he about turned and never seen any of em again .
None of which actually happened you fat sack of shit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:16:12 PM »
Poor Rat Snake
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 689
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:34:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:13:03 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:11:50 PM
Big fat sweaty cunt stood knocking loud at my door bout year ago I opened it and knew straight away , sure enough Tv licence pleb , Is Mr crocket
in he asked, Fuck off was my reply .. sure enough he about turned and never seen any of em again .
None of which actually happened you fat sack of shit
He could pay his license with the money you owe him.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:35:33 PM »
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 849
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:35:55 PM »
Licence
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 689
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:36:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:35:55 PM
Licence
£100
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:37:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:35:55 PM
Licence
Shows how guilty you are of being a welching cunt when the only retort you have is a spell check you cunt
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 689
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:39:01 PM »
Yes or no answer Crocky, did you pay Steve Goldby when you lost a bet to him?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:39:01 PM
Yes or no answer Crocky, did you pay Steve Goldby when you lost a bet to him?
100% YES
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 689
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:40:52 PM »
Thats because youre a man of your word.
When was/is the end date of the bet between you and Matty?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:43:57 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:40:52 PM
Thats because youre a man of your word.
When was/is the end date of the bet between you and Matty?
I really don't want to post the link to thread thread again ... but I will anyway in a bit .. the end date lol it ended months ago when they started using the remdisiver and saving peoples lives with it... that was the bet u see, whether they would use it and would it help..
Ra snake bet £100 they would not
he lost
and never paid up
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:47:00 PM »
All here in black and white gets tiring having to keep putting it up
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=143892.0
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 689
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:49:28 PM »
It looks straightforward to me.
Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:56:21 PM »
Bottom line is this, the day I lost the bet to Goldby I was at work and I knew all day rat snake and Co would be on here gloating sure enough I got in logged on and the board was rammed with the time to pay up crocky
sort of stuff .. Anyway I brushed all that off , got in touch with Goldby and paid up ..
Now the tables turned Rat Snake is welching cos he knows it would kill him inside having to send me money
That's the bottom line .. he would sooner look a welching rat snake than be decent man up and pay..
the lads a maggot
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
towz
Online
Posts: 8 353
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:58:36 PM »
Rat snake maggot Matty
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 849
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:04:00 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:49:28 PM
It looks straightforward to me.
Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?
If a cure is found by the end of July I will 100% pay the chavvy fat sack of shit a ton! I have even asked him for his name and address so I can prepare the cheque
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:05:13 PM »
Anyway if he has anything at all about him he can pay the original bet I said of £50.00 to a charity , He got greedy and wanted to bet £100 Ill let him off with £50.00 .. If he pays the £50 to the charity and I see his name saying he paid it
all sorted ..
I think the go fund me has charity stuff on it ill pick one from there. unless someone else has a better idea and we can all see he paid
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 662
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:06:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:04:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:49:28 PM
It looks straightforward to me.
Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?
If a cure is found by the end of July I will 100% pay the chavvy fat sack of shit a ton! I have even asked him for his name and address so I can prepare the cheque
we all know the bet was not about a cure we can all read rat snake
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 849
Re: BBC to spend £100m of your money
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:06:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:04:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:49:28 PM
It looks straightforward to me.
Matty, do you think you won the bet or just dont want to pay up?
If a cure is found by the end of July I will 100% pay the chavvy fat sack of shit a ton! I have even asked him for his name and address so I can prepare the cheque
Cheque waiting
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...