June 22, 2020, 01:56:59 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: I need a holiday but where is open for business?  (Read 99 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 11:47:19 AM »
Not allowed in Spain so that rules out the mainland and places like tenerife and lanazarote. No big loss really. I'm thinking somewhere in Greece. Any news about these air bridges? Boris needs to pull hos finger out and sort some destinations out for us. I'll be booking up for a fortnight on the first plane out of here!

 :mido:
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:47 PM »
Why arent you allowed in Spain?
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:27 PM »
Same here

From what Ive read the government is doing a review June 29th about the policy on quarantine when arriving back home.

Spain and Portugal have removed their quarantine requirement and are lobbying the U.K. to do the same, both for their citizens living here and for the tourism industry.

Be a mad rush for holidays if it gets lifted i assume
38red
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:42 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:47:19 AM
Nominative determinism in action!
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:34:02 PM »
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:41 PM »
Clem's arse is always open for business but I'm pretty sure you wouldn't want to go on holiday there
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:41:59 PM »
Surely air bridges between countries means no quarantine at either end. Agreed about there being a mad rush for holidays. Where did you see the 29th mentioned for an announcement? No problem waiting a week but surely can't be much longer than that of other countties are already happy to have brits visit.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:43:45 PM »
You'll be off to Turkey then.

El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:44:47 PM »
Ive read the tripadvisor reviews
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:37:58 PM »
Fuckin lousy cunt holiday companies will double their prices the fuckin second restrictions are lifted.



 :wanker:
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:42:04 PM »
A year of exploring our own country. Cornwall. The Lakes. Camping. Seeing historic sights. Won't be so bad.
Priv
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:45:23 PM »
Get something booked up now for September, or October it will save a fortune because as soon as restrictions are lifted prices will go stupid.
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:46:13 PM »
Ive booked some flights for middle of sept... £180 return. Well worth the gamble
