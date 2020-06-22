Same here



From what Ive read the government is doing a review June 29th about the policy on quarantine when arriving back home.



Spain and Portugal have removed their quarantine requirement and are lobbying the U.K. to do the same, both for their citizens living here and for the tourism industry.



Be a mad rush for holidays if it gets lifted i assume



Surely air bridges between countries means no quarantine at either end. Agreed about there being a mad rush for holidays. Where did you see the 29th mentioned for an announcement? No problem waiting a week but surely can't be much longer than that of other countties are already happy to have brits visit.