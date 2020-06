OzzyPorter

If you read this WOODGATE et al take note if you want stay up « on: Today at 10:46:55 AM » Team for the remaining games:



Stojanovic



Spence

Fry

Wood

Coulson



Djiksteel



Howson

McNair



Roberts

Tavernier



Fletcher



4-1-2-2-1



Both full backs bombing forward as they like to do. Good pace in defence with Wood allows us to push up the pitch. Djiksteel as a holding midfielder with his pace and strength. McNair and Howson plenty of energy to get a grip of midfield. Roberts and Tavernier in free roles supporting Fletcher.



A proper team with everyone comfortable in their roles.👍