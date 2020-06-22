Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ABSOLUTE MADNESS 👎  (Read 19 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 10:44:22 AM »
I THOUGHT THE WHOLE IDEA TO GET OUT OF EUROPE WAS SO WE COULD PASS OUR OWN LAWS  👍

FUCK THE SUPREME COURT  👎😠😠😠👎


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8304155/Foreign-killers-avoid-deportation-healthcare-home-countries-worse-NHS.html
