June 22, 2020, 10:59:17 AM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ABSOLUTE MADNESS 👎
Author
Topic: ABSOLUTE MADNESS 👎 (Read 19 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 446
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ABSOLUTE MADNESS 👎
«
on:
Today
at 10:44:22 AM »
I THOUGHT THE WHOLE IDEA TO GET OUT OF EUROPE WAS SO WE COULD PASS OUR OWN LAWS 👍
FUCK THE SUPREME COURT 👎😠😠😠👎
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8304155/Foreign-killers-avoid-deportation-healthcare-home-countries-worse-NHS.html
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
