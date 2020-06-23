Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 23, 2020, 07:27:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week?  (Read 279 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 134


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:18:33 AM »
2 players yet to commit and extend into next month. My guess? Shotton and Gestede
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 859


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 AM »
both are utterly garbage.

Shotton is a mediocre Champ RB, a league 1 CB.

Gested isn't a professional footballer.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 398


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:31:28 AM »
Ayala and Moukoudi
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 487

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 AM »
HOWSON IS ONE  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 398


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:47:25 AM »
Howson has signed up. It's not him.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 8


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 AM »
We need them all gone, even the good ones. We can't afford the wages. I don't know this for a fact, not ITK, just a guess. I reckon Man City might be paying us or we don't have to pay wages if we start Nemeche. Deals like that happen a lot. he is fucking shit.

Only decent players we have are Spence, Howson , Britt and McNair. Fry might come good again.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:25:23 AM
We need them all gone, even the good ones. We can't afford the wages. I don't know this for a fact, not ITK, just a guess. I reckon Man City might be paying us or we don't have to pay wages if we start Nemeche. Deals like that happen a lot. he is fucking shit.

Only decent players we have are Spence, Howson , Britt and McNair. Fry might come good again.

You've missed off our best player your thick cunt

 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 695



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:11:11 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:25:23 AM
We need them all gone, even the good ones. We can't afford the wages. I don't know this for a fact, not ITK, just a guess. I reckon Man City might be paying us or we don't have to pay wages if we start Nemeche. Deals like that happen a lot. he is fucking shit.

Only decent players we have are Spence, Howson , Britt and McNair. Fry might come good again.
What about Pears, Tav and coulson? All good enough for the championship.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 8


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:06:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 03:11:11 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:25:23 AM
We need them all gone, even the good ones. We can't afford the wages. I don't know this for a fact, not ITK, just a guess. I reckon Man City might be paying us or we don't have to pay wages if we start Nemeche. Deals like that happen a lot. he is fucking shit.

Only decent players we have are Spence, Howson , Britt and McNair. Fry might come good again.
What about Pears, Tav and coulson? All good enough for the championship.

Yeah I was sort of ignoring the low wage earners. I only mentioned Spence because he has been linked with a move away.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 304


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:08:47 PM »
Doesn't matter one bit who we have. It is obvious from that performance that maybe two or three actually give a fuck. They have downed tools.

We are down.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:15:06 PM »
Man up you big fanny.

 :mido:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 304


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:17:29 PM »
 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:20:03 PM »
Wait until woodgate does a joe royle and releases the dogs of war.

 :mido:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 304


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:20:58 PM »
I fuckin hope so.



 :alastair:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:25:22 PM »
Be a while yet.

Cardiff at home will start the great escape with the dogs of war snapping into tackles like glover and Hamilton in the pomp and the sheff wed game will be a shrewsbury-esque day of madness where we stay up this time.

Fuck em till then. Don't. even bother watching.

 mcl
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 304


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:26:51 PM »
 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 120

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM »
Ayala and Guestede.

He started with Guestede on Saturday to sweeten him up to extend ffs.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 695



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:28:12 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
Ayala and Guestede.

He started with Guestede on Saturday to sweeten him up to extend ffs.

No way! Id rather play Mejias up front, he covers more ground than Gestede.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 562


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:11:57 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:28:12 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
Ayala and Guestede.

He started with Guestede on Saturday to sweeten him up to extend ffs.

No way! Id rather play Mejias up front, he covers more ground than Gestede.

i've seen sloths cover more ground than Gestede
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 