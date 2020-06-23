We need them all gone, even the good ones. We can't afford the wages. I don't know this for a fact, not ITK, just a guess. I reckon Man City might be paying us or we don't have to pay wages if we start Nemeche. Deals like that happen a lot. he is fucking shit.



Only decent players we have are Spence, Howson , Britt and McNair. Fry might come good again.



You've missed off our best player your thick cunt