Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 22, 2020, 10:59:07 AM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week? (Read 58 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 133
Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week?
«
on:
Today
at 09:18:33 AM »
2 players yet to commit and extend into next month. My guess? Shotton and Gestede
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 835
Re: Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:22:21 AM »
both are utterly garbage.
Shotton is a mediocre Champ RB, a league 1 CB.
Gested isn't a professional footballer.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 398
Re: Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:31:28 AM »
Ayala and Moukoudi
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 446
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:32:33 AM »
HOWSON IS ONE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 398
Re: Whos the 2 players not signed up beyond next week?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:47:25 AM »
Howson has signed up. It's not him.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...