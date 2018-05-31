LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 435



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 435I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HEY RAHEEM STERLING.... « on: Today at 05:57:25 AM »





https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/31/englands-160-world-cup-kit-made-bangladesh-workers-21p-hour/?WT.mc_id=tmg_share_tw WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THAT...... YOU UTTER FUCKING BALLBAG 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......