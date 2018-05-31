Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 22, 2020, 07:46:04 AM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEY RAHEEM STERLING....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HEY RAHEEM STERLING.... (Read 61 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 435
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HEY RAHEEM STERLING....
«
on:
Today
at 05:57:25 AM »
WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THAT...... YOU UTTER FUCKING BALLBAG 👎
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/31/englands-160-world-cup-kit-made-bangladesh-workers-21p-hour/?WT.mc_id=tmg_share_tw
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 064
Re: HEY RAHEEM STERLING....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:23:28 AM »
Don't forget you can buy a house over there for 3 quid.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...