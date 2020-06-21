Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 21, 2020, 11:51:31 PM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Schoolkids being manipulated again today
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Schoolkids being manipulated again today (Read 8 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 922
Pack o cunts
Schoolkids being manipulated again today
«
on:
Today
at 11:45:16 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/RTUKnews/videos/914471762311960
Get the buggers back to school Boris!
Strange that they don't seem at all bothered about saving the worlds climate now - so last year
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:46:50 PM by Ural Quntz
»
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...