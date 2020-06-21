Ural Quntz



Schoolkids being manipulated again today
« on: Today at 11:45:16 PM »

https://www.facebook.com/RTUKnews/videos/914471762311960



Get the buggers back to school Boris!







Strange that they don't seem at all bothered about saving the worlds climate now - so last year



Get the buggers back to school Boris!

Strange that they don't seem at all bothered about saving the worlds climate now - so last year